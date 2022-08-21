One Male Dead, One Wounded in Hollywood Shooting, Two Suspects Arrested

Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood today.

Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the paramedics took the other male victim to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, Cruz said.

The ages of both victims and their names were not released.

Investigators learned the two victims were shot during an argument with “suspects,” who fled the scene, Cruz said.

“Two possible suspects were taken into custody,” he said. Cruz earlier said that one of the suspects was taken into custody at Delongpre Avenue and McCadden Place and that investigations were underway at “multiple crime scenes.”