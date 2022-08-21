OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington.
Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
At the same time, Bonita Christon, 59, of Fayetteville, was traveling northbound on U.S. 68.
>>1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Harrison Twp.; Suspects fled the scene
Ison verged left of the center and hit Christon head-on.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS, according to OSHP.
Ison was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
At the time of the crash, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0