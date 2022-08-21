Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County slugs past Worth County
LEESBURG — The Lady Trojans of Lee County scored 14 times in just two innings Wednesday afternoon to erase a 3-0 lead for Worth County and beat the Lady Rams 14-3. Sarah Musgrove was the winning pitcher for the Lady Trojans, striking out 13 batters.
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
Albany Herald
Lee Middle West football runs past Radium Springs
LEESBURG — The Lee Middle School West Trojans blew past Radium Springs 32-8 Wednesday afternoon behind a strong rushing game led by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Dominique Ball. Murray opened up the offense for the Trojans with two nice runs that pushed the ball across midfield and down...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team
The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy. Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buena Vista, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School football team will have a game with Marion County High School on August 24, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 2 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Dougherty vs Randolph-Clay. Irwin County vs Dooly County. Colquitt...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
WALB 10
Man killed in fatal Webster Co. crash
PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Cedartown man was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon in Webster County while stopped at a road closure on Highway 280, according to officials. Robert Edward Redding, 71, was killed at mile marker 5, right at a bridge closed for repairs by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
WALB 10
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation. A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
Lee County grad Jammie Robinson named second-team All-American
Florida State defensive back and Lee County’s Jammie Robinson was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Monday. The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Albany Humane Society
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
Comments / 0