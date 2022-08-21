Read full article on original website
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points.
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
Stephens Wins McKendree Bass Fishing's First Qualifier
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The McKendree University bass fishing team competed in their first qualifier of the season here last Saturday, August 20 at Lake Springfield.
More details released on Edwardsville construction deaths
A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicological testing.
How high did Springfield junior tennis player Aarav Patel rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by July?
Springfield tennis player Aarav Patel won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 24,110th, falling from 23,253rd from the beginning of the month.
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
City of Pittsfield City Council met May 3
Here are the minutes provided by the council:May 03, 2022 The regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Pittsfield, Pike County, Illinois, was held at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the Council Room at the Pittsfield City Hall...
Reminder: yard signs not allowed in public right of way
The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the streets and removing any signs...
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
Milton Road affected by sewer work
ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury...
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole
Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville.
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery
EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent...
Violent crash and delays cut short the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 at Springfield Mile
WRSP 27 FOX Sports posted a new article on their website that has the following title: 'Violent crash and delays cut short the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 at Springfield Mile'.
DNA helped solve this once-cold case. Now a Granite City woman is convicted of murder
A Granite City woman became the first person in Macoupin County convicted of first-degree murder in more than 30 years, according to State's Attorney Jordan Garrison. A jury took just ...
