Auburn, IL

Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
CHATHAM, IL
Stephens Wins McKendree Bass Fishing's First Qualifier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The McKendree University bass fishing team competed in their first qualifier of the season here last Saturday, August 20 at Lake Springfield. Demmer joins Bishop On Air for interview: 'IL families deserve a watchdog who will fight for them'. 03:54. 03:35. 03:34. 02:56. 02:56. How high did...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
More details released on Edwardsville construction deaths

A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicological testing. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Edwardsville in week ending Aug. 12?. 22:48. 22:48. How many Edwardsville junior tennis players are making a racket in the USTA...
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
City of Pittsfield City Council met May 3

Here are the minutes provided by the council:May 03, 2022 The regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Pittsfield, Pike County, Illinois, was held at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the Council Room at the Pittsfield City Hall...
PITTSFIELD, IL
Reminder: yard signs not allowed in public right of way

The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the streets and removing any signs...
DECATUR, IL
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17

Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
Milton Road affected by sewer work

ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
ALTON, IL
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury... ★...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole

Authorities identified the two construction workers who died after suffocating in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville. How many points did Parker Mayhew from Alton win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 28?. 03:31. How many points did Breigh Desmond from...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

