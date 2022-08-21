ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 279 lineup bulks up with Tony Ferguson moving to welterweight vs. Li Jingliang, Dana White says

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeQZE_0hPJwW1g00

SALT LAKE CITY – Dana White previously said more notable names were in the works for UFC 279 and he announced two of them Saturday.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) will move up to welterweight to fight Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC), White told MMA Junkie at a news conference after UFC 278 at Vivint Arena.

“Oh, he didn’t say who he’s fighting?” White said. “We’ll let you know soon. Ah, it’s done. It’s ‘Leech.'”

UFC 279 takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+. The event is currently headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz.

Ferguson alluded to a booking in a tweet Saturday.

Ferguson, 38, will make a four-month turnaround after a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler. The defeat was his fourth consecutive after three other losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The bout will be Ferguson’s first at welterweight since he defeated Ramsey Nijem at the TUF 14 Finale.

Jingliang, 34, competed most recently in July when he finished Muslim Salikhov with strikes. He’s 2-1 in his most recent three, also including a loss to Khamzat Chimaev and a win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

With the addition, the UFC 279 lineup includes:

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
  • Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Heili Alateng vs. Chad Anheliger
  • Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Johnny Walker
  • Chris Barnett vs. Jake Collier
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Darian Weeks

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

Related
UFC 279 free fight: Khamzat Chimaev wins in an all-out war vs. Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC 279 on the heels of one of the best fights of 2022. The UFC star last competed in April at UFC 273 where he was matched up against former title challenger and one of the best contenders today in Gilbert Burns. The two went back-and-forth in an all-out war that lasted the entirety of three rounds, with Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) getting his hand raised in the end. The battle won the Fight of the Night award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
DWCS 51 winner Jesus Santos Aguilar: I wanted UFC contract more than Erisson Ferreira da Silva

LAS VEGAS – Jesus Santos Aguilar says he won the battle of wills against Erisson Ferreira da Silva at Dana White’s Contender Series 51. Aguilar (8-1) earned a UFC contract by submitting da Silva in Round 3 on Tuesday. The flyweights exchanged positions in what was a back-and-forth battle, but ultimately it was Aguilar who was able to finish the fight with a guillotine choke.
Luke Rockhold: Dana White 'never gave me a chance' when entering the UFC

Luke Rockhold may be at peace with his recent decision to retire from the UFC, but he does not have fond memories of how his career began with the promotion. The former middleweight champion returned to action at UFC 278 after a three-year layoff to face former title challenger Paulo Costa. Although he did not get his hand raised at the conclusion of the wild Fight of the Night battle, Rockhold was satisfied with how it all unfolded in what was the final fight of his career.
UFC
Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell recounts viral UFC 278 corner work : 'I had to do something'

Leon Edwards stole the show at UFC 278, but so did his coach Dave Lovell. This past Saturday, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) claimed the UFC welterweight title in dramatic fashion by knocking out Kamaru Usman late in the fifth round of a fight that he was losing on the scorecards. But on top of being down on points, Edwards didn’t inspire a comeback given his work rate and body language in the cage.
UFC
Cameron Saaiman wasn't sure he'd earn UFC contract: 'Bit of a question mark because of my age'

LAS VEGAS – Cameron Saaiman shined on Dana White’s Contender Series 51 but questioned if the UFC boss would sign him because of his age. Saaiman (6-0) scored a third-round knockout of Josh Wang-Kim on Tuesday. The finish was undoubtedly a great one, but because the South African fighter is only 21, he wasn’t sure if the UFC would take a chance on him.
UFC
AEW Dynamite results: Punk, Moxley meet to unify world title

It’s usually hyperbole when wrestling shows, which run 52 weeks a year, say that they have the biggest show ever coming up. Except for AEW Dynamite, that may actually be the case this week in Cleveland. Let’s start with the big one: When CM Punk returned from injury, everyone knew it was just a matter of time before he and Jon Moxley met to unify the AEW World Championship. The prevailing thought was that it would happen at All Out, which by the way, is just around the corner on Sept. 4. But instead, that match is taking place on tonight’s episode...
