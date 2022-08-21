Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Stephen A: I'm Hearing Jonathan Kuminga Is 'Shortchanging' Warriors, Lacks Discipline
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take on Tuesday that he's hearing Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is "shortchanging" the Warriors due to a reported lack of discipline, among other concerns regarding alleged issues with his attitude:. "I'm worried about Kuminga. I'm hearing too many things about him...
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Keep an Eye on' Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic as Lakers Trade Targets
The Los Angeles Lakers are "open to anything that'll make their team better," and that could include a move for the Utah Jazz's Patrick Beverley or Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania said the pair are...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'
With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Frontcourt 'Considered Unappealing' to NYK
The New York Knicks reportedly find building around a frontcourt of Julius Randle and Obi Toppin "unappealing" as they seek to add the latter to Donovan Mitchell trade packages. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Knicks management feels it'll struggle to find the "right roster equilibrium" with Randle...
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Bleacher Report
5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us
The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors
The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs: Kevin Durant Trade Talks Complicated by High Price Rudy Gobert Commanded
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant decided to rescind his trade request and move forward with the team on Tuesday, but many are still wondering why it was so difficult to find a trade for the 12-time All-Star. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype heard from multiple executives that the trade between the...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Brooklyn to Sign Carmelo Anthony in NBA Free Agency
After convincing Kevin Durant to stay with the team, the Brooklyn Nets could keep him happy by adding veteran free agent Carmelo Anthony. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, signing Anthony would "appease" Durant as it's "a move he's wanted them to make." The Nets have two...
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Teams Built to Shock in 2022-23
Seeing young or previously underperforming teams make the leap is one of the most enjoyable parts of being an NBA fan, whether you're a fan of that franchise or not. We saw the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers make huge jumps last season, with all three either doubling their previous win total or coming close to it.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A.: NBA Owners Applauding Joe Tsai's Handling of Kevin Durant Trade Request
NBA team owners are reportedly commending Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai for not giving in to Kevin Durant's trade request. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith provided details Wednesday on First Take about what he's heard behind the scenes since the Nets announced Tuesday they reached an agreement with Durant to keep him on the roster (1:10 mark of video):
Bleacher Report
Shams: Thunder's Chet Holmgren Feared to Have Ligament Damage After Foot Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is feared to have suffered ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 20-year-old reportedly will receive additional opinions to determine the severity of the injury. Holmgren suffered the injury while playing defense against Los Angeles Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Report: Patrick Beverley Traded to Lakers; Jazz Get Talen Horton-Tucker
The Los Angeles Lakers reached an agreement Wednesday to acquire point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. It was a short stay in Utah for Beverley, who arrived in early July as part of the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID-19 Patients
NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Veteran Backup Centers Eyed by Nets in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in the market for a backup center, with veteran Tristan Thompson a player "to keep an eye on," according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Nets have also expressed "exploratory interest" in veteran forward Markieff Morris, per that report. The Morris-to-the-Nets rumors have been persistent:
Bleacher Report
WNBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Semifinals Matchups, TV, Live Stream Schedule
And then there were four. The defending champions, the No. 1 overall seed, a retiring legend and a challenger looking for its first title in franchise history advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces had little trouble with the Phoenix Mercury and will now...
Bleacher Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo's MRI on Back Injury 'Clean' amid Practice for FIBA World Cup
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to practice for Greece's national team after an MRI on his back injury came back clean. EuroHoops reported the update Sunday after the Greek Freak missed the team's final game of the Acropolis International Basketball Tournament on Friday. Giannis is expected to travel...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
