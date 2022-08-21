ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'

With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
NBA
Bleacher Report

5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us

The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors

The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Teams Built to Shock in 2022-23

Seeing young or previously underperforming teams make the leap is one of the most enjoyable parts of being an NBA fan, whether you're a fan of that franchise or not. We saw the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers make huge jumps last season, with all three either doubling their previous win total or coming close to it.
Bleacher Report

Stephen A.: NBA Owners Applauding Joe Tsai's Handling of Kevin Durant Trade Request

NBA team owners are reportedly commending Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai for not giving in to Kevin Durant's trade request. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith provided details Wednesday on First Take about what he's heard behind the scenes since the Nets announced Tuesday they reached an agreement with Durant to keep him on the roster (1:10 mark of video):
Bleacher Report

Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID-19 Patients

NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Veteran Backup Centers Eyed by Nets in Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in the market for a backup center, with veteran Tristan Thompson a player "to keep an eye on," according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Nets have also expressed "exploratory interest" in veteran forward Markieff Morris, per that report. The Morris-to-the-Nets rumors have been persistent:
Bleacher Report

WNBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Semifinals Matchups, TV, Live Stream Schedule

And then there were four. The defending champions, the No. 1 overall seed, a retiring legend and a challenger looking for its first title in franchise history advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces had little trouble with the Phoenix Mercury and will now...
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
