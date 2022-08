Editor’s note: This article was updated Tuesday with a link to the final version of Abrams’ environmental policy. In the middle of a campaign swing through Coastal Georgia, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stopped Saturday at Green Bridge Farm in fast-growing Effingham County. There, founder Michael Maddox showed off the vegetable gardens that help feed the 10 families that live in the 25-acre “agrihood,” where small houses and wooded lots are the norm.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO