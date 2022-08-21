Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The Investigation. What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: The …. South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth …. Tension continues over PPS and PFT contract negotiations. Dr. Brian Curtis | Properly handling medicine. Peoria teacher’s union claims it was...
1470 WMBD
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
Central Illinois Proud
Dog sworn in at Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in the 10th Judicial circuit, a facility Dog was sworn in at the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday. During a swearing-in ceremony, the two-year-old black lab Kiwi was sworn in as a facility dog for the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office. In her new role, Kiwi will assist children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes as they navigate the criminal justice system.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused in July 4th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for the man charged with the fatal Fourth of July shooting in the area of Taft Homes. Court records indicate Raekwon Pickett, 22, will be arraigned September 22nd, but made his first appearance in court Wednesday. A probable cause...
Central Illinois Proud
Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
Central Illinois Proud
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in Peoria July 4 homicide
PEORIA Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe was responsible for a homicide in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July. Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was arrested Monday on a charge of First-Degree Murder and is jailed. The shooting happened near...
1470 WMBD
New PFD Station 4 officially open
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
1470 WMBD
Coroner: Eureka man is Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. – A Eureka man is the victim in Peoria’s 16th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identifies the victim as Nathan Belcher, 35. He was shot while in an alley near Spring Street and Madison Avenue in the North Valley late Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Central Illinois Proud
The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
Comments / 3