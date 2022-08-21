ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Svilars’, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912

If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”

Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
WHEATLAND, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

The Voice of Wyoming: From Matthew Shepard, the UW 8 and the Legislature, Bob Beck close to calling it a career

LARAMIE —Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to "The Voice" on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of "The Voice of Wyoming.". Chances are many in Cowboy State haven't met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless. The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
LARAMIE, WY
AFP

Wyoming cowboys open up about addiction and suicide

Jonn Beer's ashes rise in a cloud of dust from the saddle of a rodeo horse, the final journey for a young Wyoming cowboy killed by his addiction to opioids. - 'Being human' - On a recent Saturday in the small town of Bosler, friends, family and fellow cowboys gather for a rodeo to honor the memory of Jonn Beer and to scatter his ashes -- and to do what he loved best.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections

Until primary election night, when he won his party's Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn't even come up for a vote.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
cowboystatedaily.com

Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out

Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren't sure what to expect from this year's Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual "Longmire Days" festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Life

Wyoming muscle-car enthusiasts are not excited about the imminent end of the gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. But to an electric-vehicle fan, it's a step into the future. Dodge announced last Monday that it will discontinue gas-powered Chargers and...
WYOMING STATE

