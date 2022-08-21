Read full article on original website
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent since our last report of $4.02 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is. down 7 cents from a week ago, and is up, 70 cents per gallon from...
Eating Wyoming: Svilars’, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912
If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that's the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. "There hasn't been a lot of creative content...
Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”
Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
Explosive Topic Of Liquor Licenses To Be Discussed At Legislative Meeting On Thursday
A slate of bills is being considered before the Wyoming Legislature that would make liquor licenses much easier for businesses to attain in the State of Wyoming. One draft bill would, by 2033, eliminate the population formulas used to determine how...
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in "Mule Deer Palooza" events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper. "It used to be called 'gun-a-palooza' because...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
The Voice of Wyoming: From Matthew Shepard, the UW 8 and the Legislature, Bob Beck close to calling it a career
LARAMIE —Decades before millions of viewers began tuning in to “The Voice” on national television, Wyoming was hanging on every word of “The Voice of Wyoming.”. Chances are many in Cowboy State haven’t met Bob Beck, but most know him nonetheless. The veteran Wyoming Public Radio news director has spent the better part of four decades creating, hosting and producing award-winning programming and reporting stories and issues that have shaped multiple generations of Wyominigites.
Wyoming cowboys open up about addiction and suicide
Jonn Beer's ashes rise in a cloud of dust from the saddle of a rodeo horse, the final journey for a young Wyoming cowboy killed by his addiction to opioids. - 'Being human' - On a recent Saturday in the small town of Bosler, friends, family and fellow cowboys gather for a rodeo to honor the memory of Jonn Beer and to scatter his ashes -- and to do what he loved best.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
(VIDEO) Make-A-Wish Wyoming helps mom build adaptive bike for 7-year-old son Raylan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 7-year-old Cheyenne boy living with a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder known as Syngap 1 and epilepsy that makes it difficult to ride a bicycle recently received a special adaptive bike thanks to his mom and Make-A-Wish Wyoming. Raylan Sanderson was diagnosed with Syngap 1 and...
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Chronic Wasting Disease Testing Mandatory In Four More Wyoming Deer Hunt Areas
Hunters who kill mule deer in four popular hunt areas in the Laramie Mountains of southeast Wyoming must submit samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hunt areas – 59,...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue announces first local firefighter at wildland fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue was proud to announce a historic event: their first deployment of a local firefighter to a wildland fire incident. The firefighter's name is BC Titus Norris, who is on Type 6 in Buffalo, Wyoming, at the TW fire. Through intense networking and...
Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Longmire Days 2022 Wrap-up: Every Event Sold-Out
Coming off of a two-year hiatus, organizers weren't sure what to expect from this year's Longmire Days in Buffalo, which took place August 18-21. Since 2012, the annual "Longmire Days" festival has brought together fans and cast members of...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
Wyoming Life
Wyoming muscle-car enthusiasts are not excited about the imminent end of the gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. But to an electric-vehicle fan, it's a step into the future. Dodge announced last Monday that it will discontinue gas-powered Chargers and...
