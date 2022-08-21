CT sends back-to-school relief checks

It's called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund -- a relief benefit that

adds up to an automatic payment of just under 258 dollars per child. The checks -- mostly immediate direct deposits -- are going out

to coincide with Connecticut's tax free week, which runs through this coming Saturday. And since

this benefit comes with the new school year approaching, Social Services Commissionner Deidre Gifford says

it will help people who are on assistance more easily afford back to school items for their children. This is separate from

the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate -- something Governor Lamont says some families will be able to

receive in addition to this one-time payment.