CT sends back-to-school relief checks

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

It's called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund -- a relief benefit that

adds up to an automatic payment of just under 258 dollars per child. The checks -- mostly immediate direct deposits -- are going out

to coincide with Connecticut's tax free week, which runs through this coming Saturday. And since

this benefit comes with the new school year approaching, Social Services Commissionner Deidre Gifford says

it will help people who are on assistance more easily afford back to school items for their children. This is separate from

the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate -- something Governor Lamont says some families will be able to

receive in addition to this one-time payment.

Comments / 27

Renee Rogers
3d ago

This is something that everyone needed! Thank you to the Government and everyone that worked 💪 hard to get this help for all of us that needed this for our children 🙏 💙 ❤ God bless you 🙏 because we appreciate your help 😊 💥💥 STATE OF CONNECTICUT 💥💥 THANK YOU FOR HELPING THE FAMILIES OF CT.

