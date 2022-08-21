Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA