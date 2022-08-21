Read full article on original website
Six tips to selling your home: Realtors say staging, not buried statues, are key
Folklore suggests that those selling their home should bury a statue of St. Joseph in the yard to speed up the process. There are, however, more practical solutions. It doesn’t require a lot of money to make your house look more appealing to buyers, according to three Baton Rouge-area real estate agents. And it starts before they even walk in the front door.
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
Waffle House buys land in Baton Rouge. See where it will build its 18th location.
Waffle House bought a .6 acre tract on West Lee Drive, midway between Nicholson and Burbank drives for $455,000. The beloved 24-hour diner bought the land in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Courvest LLC, a group made up of the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc.
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
Medical testing company buys Citiplace office building for $6.9 million
Orion Laboratories, a Baton Rouge medical testing company, has purchased the CitiPlace Centre II office building for nearly $6.9 million and plans to consolidate its operations there. The company has already started demolishing the interior of the building at 6300 Corporate Blvd., said David Slaughter, Orion’s CEO. By mid-2023, Orion...
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
Ex-Breaux Bridge, UL baseball player hits stride in Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'
University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
Recovery is a ‘waiting game’ for Lafayette police officer dragged by vehicle. Here’s how to help
Community members are rallying around Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas and his family as his recovery remains riddled with unknowns after Rozas was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Jefferson Street. Rozas was injured Aug. 14 when he and other officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the...
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month
Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
1 dead in daylight shooting in violence-stricken area near Plank Road: 'This has to stop'
A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a mid-day shooting on Madison Avenue near Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police said. The deadly incident marked the 66th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said police were dispatched to the scene...
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
Hit-and-run driver sought after 22-year-old bicyclist killed in St. Landry Parish
A 22-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, on a highway in St. Landry Parish Wednesday morning. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, was biking on La. 182 near Whispering Oaks Lane when he was struck from behind by a 2007 Toyota Camry around 5:30 a.m.
Check out the volleyball scores from Brusly's Westside Jamboree
Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
Lafayette Utilities System rate increase for electricity may be delayed one year to Nov. 1, 2023
Lafayette Utilities System customers would still face rate increases for water and sewer services starting Nov. 1, but rate hikes for electricity would be delayed a year under a new plan to be unveiled during public hearings Tuesday and Wednesday. The new proposal, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Monday, is...
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera
A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
Her boyfriend strangled her in front of her kids. Police are on alert for stories like hers.
Erica Washington had been strangled by her long-term boyfriend before. It was something she said she had learned, in time, "to forget and forgive." This time felt different. She had been sitting outside her apartment, smoking a cigarette alone the night of May 1. Her four children were tucked in bed.
