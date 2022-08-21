ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Six tips to selling your home: Realtors say staging, not buried statues, are key

Folklore suggests that those selling their home should bury a statue of St. Joseph in the yard to speed up the process. There are, however, more practical solutions. It doesn’t require a lot of money to make your house look more appealing to buyers, according to three Baton Rouge-area real estate agents. And it starts before they even walk in the front door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Youngsville, LA
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
theadvocate.com

Medical testing company buys Citiplace office building for $6.9 million

Orion Laboratories, a Baton Rouge medical testing company, has purchased the CitiPlace Centre II office building for nearly $6.9 million and plans to consolidate its operations there. The company has already started demolishing the interior of the building at 6300 Corporate Blvd., said David Slaughter, Orion’s CEO. By mid-2023, Orion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Luxury Homes#Realtors#Smart Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Latter Blum Acadiana
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF

Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
GEISMAR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
theadvocate.com

Love Our Schools Foundation fundraiser to give away a new home next month

Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact. The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Check out the volleyball scores from Brusly's Westside Jamboree

Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera

A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
IBERIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy