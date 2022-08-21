Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M volleyball team enters season with void to fill at setter
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and her staff have plenty to work out in the early part of the 2022 season, filling the necessary spots that come with only returning one starter from last year’s squad. But none is as important as filling the shoes of A&M...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
myaggienation.com
13 Aggies competing in UTR Pro Circuit
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has 13 student-athletes competing in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit which started Monday and ends Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The 20-person draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin portion runs from Monday to Friday before the playoffs...
myaggienation.com
A&M defensive back Johnson earns AP All-America honors
Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson plays nickelback in A&M’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment. Johnson had 79 tackles last season, 53 of which were solos. He also added five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.
