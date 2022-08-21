Read full article on original website
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant
NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd. “For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” Kerber wrote Wednesday. “I will miss all of you.”
Lawyer who Nick Kyrgios accused of having ‘700 drinks’ launches defamation case against star for Wimbledon outburst
THE supposedly drunk woman top tennis player Nick Kyrgios had kicked out Centre Court during the men's Wimbledon final is taking legal action against him. Ania Palus, 32, was removed for a short period of time during the Grand Slam final after the Aussie star's outburst on court in which he claimed she was putting him off.
LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report
LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Engaged to Boyfriend Denzel Franklin: 'Easiest and Quickest Yes'
On Monday, the Olympic swimmer, 26, announced she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Denzel Franklin on Instagram alongside photos of the couple smiling together and the athlete showing off her engagement ring. "Major changes outside the pool as well… ~ 7.3.22 ~ Easiest and quickest 'YES'! 😂," she captioned...
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: The PGA Tour players in attendance at the LIV Golf emergency meeting
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
How old is Serena Williams? Williams' career, Grand Slam wins and retirement explained.
Serena Williams is 40 years old. Williams announced her retirement from tennis with her professional career coming to a close after the 2022 US Open.
Former tennis player John McEnroe discusses new documentary, career
In a new documentary, seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe reflects on his career and the game today. He joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the film, his career and the state of tennis today.
When is Europa Conference League draw?
The journey to the at Fortuna Arena in Prague, begins in this week’s Europa Conference League. Roma won the inaugural edition of the competition, which also secured qualification for this season’s Europa League in addition to the trophy after Nicolo Zaniolo’s winner over Feyenoord.The draw will see 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four, made up of 22 Europa Conference League play-off winners and 10 sides dropping down from Europa League play-offs.David Moyes will hope to take West Ham as far as possible in pursuit of silverware, after the heartache in the Europa League last season against Frankfurt.Here’s...
Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles Just Made US Gymnastics History
There's one hashtag that keeps resurfacing as people talk about this weekend's US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, FL: #BlackGirlMagic. Elite gymnasts Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles won the top three spots in the senior all-around competition, making history as the first three Black women to sweep the podium.
