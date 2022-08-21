Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M volleyball team enters season with void to fill at setter
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn and her staff have plenty to work out in the early part of the 2022 season, filling the necessary spots that come with only returning one starter from last year’s squad. But none is as important as filling the shoes of A&M...
myaggienation.com
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
myaggienation.com
A&M defensive back Johnson earns AP All-America honors
Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson plays nickelback in A&M’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment. Johnson had 79 tackles last season, 53 of which were solos. He also added five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.
myaggienation.com
13 Aggies competing in UTR Pro Circuit
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has 13 student-athletes competing in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit which started Monday and ends Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The 20-person draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin portion runs from Monday to Friday before the playoffs...
What to eat, drink, see, and do while in Waco for a weekend
When you think of Waco, two things might come to mind: Baylor and Magnolia. But in addition to these name-drop-worthy attractions, there are plenty of other reasons to put Waco on your list. Here are 18 things to do when you’re in town:. Check out what Magnolia Market at...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
News Channel 25
Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns
HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
fox44news.com
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school
TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
WacoTrib.com
Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster
Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
