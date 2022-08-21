ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

myaggienation.com

Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues

Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors

Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

A&M defensive back Johnson earns AP All-America honors

Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson plays nickelback in A&M’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment. Johnson had 79 tackles last season, 53 of which were solos. He also added five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

13 Aggies competing in UTR Pro Circuit

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has 13 student-athletes competing in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit which started Monday and ends Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The 20-person draw consists of four groups of five players. The round-robin portion runs from Monday to Friday before the playoffs...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship

Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
KILLEEN, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school

TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
WACO, TX
Ellen Eastwood

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
WACO, TX

