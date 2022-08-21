Read full article on original website
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 football preview: Predicting Oregon’s weekly results and win total The season-opener will show if the Ducks are playoff-worthy
Welcome to the Hotline’s predictions for each Pac-12 game of the 2022 season. The 12-part series will be published in six installments, with teams grouped by travel partners. Links to prior articles at bottom …. Oregon Ducks. Coach: Dan Lanning (first season) Offensive coordinator: Kenny Dillingham (first season) Defensive...
kezi.com
Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season
EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up. According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Oregon Ducks 5-star basketball duo Mookie Cook, Kwame Evans Jr. drop in updated recruiting rankings
247Sports announced its updated basketball prospect rankings for the class of 2023, and it wasn't particularly good news for the Oregon Ducks. Of course, it had no affect on the players Dana Altman is actually bringing in, just the perception of those players to fans. Rated as highly as the ...
focushillsboro.com
Dead Oregon TE’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy!
Kelly Kay, who was engaged to the late Spencer Webb, who played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, said on Monday that she is expecting the couple’s first child together. This news comes exactly one month after Webb passed away in an accident involving cliff diving at Triangle Lake in Eugene, Oregon.
947jackfm.com
REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School
ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
kptv.com
Girlfriend of late Ducks player Spencer Webb announces pregnancy
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, who died from a head injury near Triangle Lake in July, announced that she is pregnant. Kelly Kay made the announcement on Instagram writing “We created an angel before heaven gained one. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half of you.”
‘I’ve always been a fighter.’ After nearly losing his life, Sherwood’s Oliver Fisher takes nothing for granted
By Dan Brood Oliver Fisher is a fighter. He’s been a fighter for a long, long time. Oliver Fisher is a hard worker. He learned a long time ago that hard work pays off. Fisher, who is about to start his senior year at Sherwood High School, also learned at an early age — a very early age — to ...
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
kykn.com
It’s time for Summer’s Big Finish!
The Oregon State Fair runs August Friday 26 – Monday September 5. [SALEM, OR] Every year the Oregon State Fair aims to raise the bar on fun, food, games and entertainment, and this year will be no exception. The 156th Oregon State Fair kicks off on Friday August 26 and will run through Labor Day, Monday September 5.
Oregon State Fair on tap
The Oregon State Fair kicks off in Salem on Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.Anyone looking to stretch out a little more summer festivity before the school year kicks in may be interested in checking out the granddaddy of summer events, the Oregon State Fair. The 156th Oregon State Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26, and will run through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Fair organizers bill the event as the "summer's big finish" (even though the official last day of summer is Sept. 22), and they have lined up a healthy mix of attractions and activities to ensure...
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
beachconnection.net
Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders with Scenic Extremes - Video
(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands and cushy amenities meet the sea and then blend imperceptibly into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
kezi.com
Adam Aranda
Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022. Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
q13fox.com
Oregon white supremacist pleads guilty to attacking Black DJ at Lynnwood bar in 2018
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - An Oregon man and self-proclaimed white supremacist pleaded guilty to charges in a Lynnwood assault in 2018. Randy Smith, 42, of Corvallis, on Monday pleaded guilty to a hate crime and making false statements, connected to the assault of a Black DJ at Rec Room Bar & Grill on Dec. 8, 2018. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Smith and his cohorts attacked the DJ specifically because of his race.
