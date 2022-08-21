The IT dispute of not having a direct report Information Technology (IT staff) began back on June 30, 2021 when Norfolk County Commissioners Peter Collins and Joe Shea voted not to sign a Registry personnel paper. The understaffing issue in Information Technology (IT) that began with this unsound decision continues today, There was an Attorney General's Office finding that the County Commissioners violated the open meeting law in the meeting involving a "hiring freeze" that was used as a pretext to prevent the Registry from filling an approved and budgeted position in the Registry of Deeds budget.

2 DAYS AGO