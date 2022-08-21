ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Inside the Town of Franklin Budget Cycle & Financial Terms (audio)

This shares my conversation with Town of Franklin Finance Director/Comptroller Chris Sandini and Treasurer/Collector Kerri Bertone. We had this conversation in the Franklin studio on Thursday, April 14, 2022. We cover the following key topics. A typical day for Finance Director/Comptroller. A typical day for Treasurer//Collector. The budget cycle, and...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report of the Franklin Fire Department - FY 2021

This year's report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

Norfolk Registry Of Deeds: Update On Information Technology

The IT dispute of not having a direct report Information Technology (IT staff) began back on June 30, 2021 when Norfolk County Commissioners Peter Collins and Joe Shea voted not to sign a Registry personnel paper. The understaffing issue in Information Technology (IT) that began with this unsound decision continues today, There was an Attorney General's Office finding that the County Commissioners violated the open meeting law in the meeting involving a "hiring freeze" that was used as a pretext to prevent the Registry from filling an approved and budgeted position in the Registry of Deeds budget.
franklinmatters.org

Annual Report Of The Recreation Department - FY 2021

Note: FY 2021 is last year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). The report was prepared to cover the business for the FY 2021 period. This year’s report FY 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is in preparation now and is normally available for distribution at the polls for the November election.
FRANKLIN, MA
franklinmatters.org

ICYMI: Talk Franklin with Jamie Hellen in May 2022: "The journey rather than the destination is a hiking theme through much of this episode (audio)

In case you missed this episode, we'll turn the clock back to May and replay this session of my "Talk Franklin" conversation with Town Administrator Jamie Hellen. We had our conversation via the Zoom Conference Bridge. Conversation around the following topics with a common thread of peaks and valleys, journey...
FRANKLIN, MA

