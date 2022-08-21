Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Sylvester Stallone insists he and wife Jennifer Flavin did not file for divorce over his new dog
Sylvester Stallone has hit out at reports that he and his wife sought to end their relationship over a disagreement concerning his new dog.After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida last Friday (19 August).The Rocky actor, 76, has now come out against reports that the split arrived after he purchased a new rottweiler, Dwight, and that a dispute over the dog provoked a series of other arguments that led to the divorce filing.Stallone told TMZ that, while he and his wife were at odds over...
Sally El Hosaini’s ‘The Swimmers’ to Open Zurich Film Festival
Sally El Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers,” based on the inspirational true-life story of the Mardini sisters, will open the 18th Zurich Film Festival on Sept. 22. It will be the film’s European premiere. The film is produced by Working Title for Netflix. It is directed and written by El Hosaini and co-written by Jack Thorne, based on a true story. It follows the journey from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics of two young sisters, who embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. El Hosaini will be joined at the...
Comments / 0