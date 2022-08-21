ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curbed

Ivana Trump’s Old Greenwich Home May Finally Sell After 13 Years

Just over a month after Ivana Trump’s death, the owners of her and Donald’s old Greenwich estate have relisted the property — which has been on and off the market since 2009 — for $29.9 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a price that the mansion may actually have a chance of selling for. It’s also timed to take advantage of the current, likely short-lived, wave of Ivana nostalgia (Ivana, a fan of hawking items ending in 99 cents on the Home Shopping Network, would likely have admired the salesmanship).
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
