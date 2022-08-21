Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marana, Avra Valley and Red Rock. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
