Effective: 2022-08-24 19:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/ FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ...NORTH CENTRAL YUMA AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 712 PM MST/712 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brenda to 10 miles northwest of Nicholls Warm Springs, moving north at 15 mph. The Blythe Airport recently reported a wind gust of 69 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Brenda, Midland, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 41. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 43. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO