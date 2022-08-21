ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Crew Aids in Rescue of Migrants on Disabled Panga Boat Outside L.A.

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A Coast Guard helicopter approaches the Air Station San Diego hangar in 2011. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats rescued 19 migrants Saturday from a disabled vessel floating off the coast.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 9:10 a.m. from a witness who reported the panga-style boat was in distress, Coast Guard officials said in a press release.

A helicopter rescue crew from Air Station San Diego in District 11 located the boat 18 miles west of Redondo Beach, Coast Guard officials said.

The crew of Baywatch Redondo helped the Coast Guard take the passengers from the boat to the USCG base in San Pedro, where agents from Customs and Border Protection were assigned to process them, according to the Coast Guard.

A USCG cutter, the Blackfin towed the disabled vessel to the San Pedro base where it will be seized by Air and Marine Operations, Coast Guard officials said.

Capt. Ryan Manning said the Coast Guard’s priority is to ensure the safety of those on vessels in distress, but then the agency has a role to play in “enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.”

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” said Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

– City News Service

Power Lines Make Vehicle Rescue Difficult For Firefighters | San Diego

08.23.2022 | 2:18 PM | SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle into a power pole. When First Responders arrived they found a vehicle on its roof with a male victim still trapped inside while live power lines surrounded the vehicle as a power pole was knocked down.
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Monsoon season: Why it’s been so muggy in San Diego lately

SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
