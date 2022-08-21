Read full article on original website
Nine players given blackshirts ahead of the Huskers practice in Dublin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football touched down in Ireland on Tuesday and had their first practice outside Aviva Stadium on Wednesday. Ahead of Wednesday’s practice the Huskers continued their tradition of handing out blackshirts to leaders on the defense and for the first time ever the tradition took place across the pond.
Huskers land in Ireland ahead of overseas B1G matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Football team touched down in Ireland and is getting the lay of the land ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern. The Huskers landed Tuesday morning following an eight-hour international flight. This is the program’s first time playing abroad since 1992 when the team squared off against Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan.
King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
Thompson named to Unitas Award Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named to the watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, announced on Wednesday. Thompson was one of 76 FBS quarterbacks named to the watch list. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the nation’s top senior or...
McPherson suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. McPherson suffered the injury in training prior to returning to Lincoln for the start of the fall semester. An MRI by Nebraska’s medical staff upon...
York football looking to build trust with new team
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The York football team lost a lot of players last fall, meaning they have to regain trust out on the field in their teammates. “We all want to play together as a team and I think that’s how we are going to be the best as a team, trusting each other and knowing we are going to have each others backs on and off the field”, says Duke wide receiver Garrett Ivey.
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday evening. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66, about 11 miles north of Seward.
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years for distributing cocaine and fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A 38-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. Adante Mower of Lincoln was sentenced to 240 months in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury. After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for three years.
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - With payoff of a huge federal civil rights judgment on the horizon, Gage County residents will see something pretty rare this coming year: taxes going down, on two fronts. The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a resolution that will end collection of a half-cent...
