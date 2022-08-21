Goals finally come for UCSB as they blank Westmont 4-0 in Annual SB Community Shield game

UCSB blanks Westmont 4-0 in Annual SB Community Shield game.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After being frustrated for most of the first half by Westmont junior keeper Abraham Arteaga, the Gauchos finally scored in the 43rd minute and carried that momentum the rest of the way in a 4-0 exhibition win in the Annual Santa Barbara Community Shield game.

It marked the last contest against UCSB for Warriors head coach Dave Wolf who is entering his 32nd and final season.

The Gauchos had multiple scoring opportunities in the first ten minutes of this game but Arteaga was terrific, making several point blank stops.

UCSB kept the pressure on late in the first half but Arteaga saved a blast by Alexis Ledoux from 10 yards out in the 42nd minute.

However moments later off a corner kick Finn Ballard McBride scored right in front of the net after the ball deflected off of teammate Henry Davies.

The Gauchos erupted for 3 second half goals.

Salvador Aguilar scored the first of his two goals on an assist by Pablo Figueroa in the 55th minute.

Less than 3 minutes later Filip Basili rebounded his own shot and scored in the 58th minute.

Aguilar finished the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute.

UCSB opens the regular season on the road against Missouri State on August 25.

