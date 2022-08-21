ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Goals finally come for UCSB as they blank Westmont 4-0 in Annual SB Community Shield game

By Mike Klan
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
UCSB blanks Westmont 4-0 in Annual SB Community Shield game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K69N6_0hPJiFCH00

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After being frustrated for most of the first half by Westmont junior keeper Abraham Arteaga, the Gauchos finally scored in the 43rd minute and carried that momentum the rest of the way in a 4-0 exhibition win in the Annual Santa Barbara Community Shield game.

It marked the last contest against UCSB for Warriors head coach Dave Wolf who is entering his 32nd and final season.

The Gauchos had multiple scoring opportunities in the first ten minutes of this game but Arteaga was terrific, making several point blank stops.

UCSB kept the pressure on late in the first half but Arteaga saved a blast by Alexis Ledoux from 10 yards out in the 42nd minute.

However moments later off a corner kick Finn Ballard McBride scored right in front of the net after the ball deflected off of teammate Henry Davies.

The Gauchos erupted for 3 second half goals.

Salvador Aguilar scored the first of his two goals on an assist by Pablo Figueroa in the 55th minute.

Less than 3 minutes later Filip Basili rebounded his own shot and scored in the 58th minute.

Aguilar finished the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute.

UCSB opens the regular season on the road against Missouri State on August 25.

The post Goals finally come for UCSB as they blank Westmont 4-0 in Annual SB Community Shield game appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lompoc Record

Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB

Elena was plenty effective for the Saints as they went out to Bakersfield and beat East 24-22. Elena threw for just 105 yards but hit on two touchdowns that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards. Elena was efficient, completing 13 of 23 passes. The Saints should score some points Friday as they host San Marcos in a matchup that has been plenty competitive over the years.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Westmont, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Westmont, CA
Sports
Santa Barbara Independent

Sick Sea Lions Showing up on Santa Barbara and Ventura Beaches

Domoic acid is thought to be the culprit in numerous reports of sea lions in distress on Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches. The marine mammal rescue group Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has received more than a hundred calls since an uptick in sightings on Monday, according to the group’s Instagram. Beachgoers are advised to keep at least 50 feet away from the animals, as they may respond aggressively if approached.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In an effort slow the spread of Mpox, formerly referred to as Monkeypox in California, the Biden Administration is making vaccinations available at Pride events like this one in Ventura on Saturday and the one coming up in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Pacific Pride Foundation Executive Director Kristin Flickinger said they there The post Upcoming Pride at the Beach in Santa Barbara will make Mpox vaccines available appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Shield#Point Blank#Ucsb#Corner Kick#Warriors#Missouri State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 3-12

Milpas Gardens housing project goes back to architects drawing board

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Most people agree California communities including Santa Barbara are in the midst of a housing crisis, but they don't always back the housing projects proposed. The Milpas Gardens proposal fits that mold. The proposal called for a four-story building that would include 90 rental apartments with studios and one and two-bedroom The post Milpas Gardens housing project goes back to architects drawing board appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Nine Central Coast mayors send letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighting requests in any future Diablo Canyon legislation

The mayors representing nine California Central Coast cities sent a joint letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday outlining policies that they request he includes any legislation that explores the extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operation near Avila Beach. The post Nine Central Coast mayors send letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighting requests in any future Diablo Canyon legislation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear

••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy