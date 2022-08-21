Kevin Piedrahita, a goalkeeper, scores in the first minute for Union Omaha

What are the things you think you’ll see in a soccer game? Passes, headers, clearances? Probably some goals?

As you settled in to watch Union Omaha host North Carolina FC in USL League One on Saturday night, would they have included goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita scoring from his own box? Would you have expected that, at any point?

What about in the first minute?

Piedrahita collected the ball inside Omaha’s box a few seconds into the game, and went long with a punt. And we’re talking long: the ball went past all 20 field players, an attempt to feed striker Corey Hertzog that Piedrahita over-cooked.

Except actually, Piedrahita couldn’t have hit it any better. The ball bounced off the grass at Werner Park inches outside the North Carolina box, and unfortunately for NCFC’s Nick Holliday—who had to come off his line to account for a possible Hertzog shot—that bounce was the stuff of legends for Piedrahita. It carried over Holliday and tucked into the back of the net, 26 seconds into the game, giving Omaha the least-likely lead they may ever have.

Piedrahita became the only USL League One goalkeeper to ever score, and the goal helped spark an authoritative 4-1 win for Omaha.

Watch the impossible 1st minute goalkeeper goal

Related

LA Galaxy deny claim they are trying to evict Orange County SC from their stadium

U.S. youth international Kobi Henry joins Ligue 1 side Reims in record-breaking USL transfer