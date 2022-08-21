Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Three questions facing Nashville Predators
Saros' workload, who will fill top-six role among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who will fill...
NHL
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Golden Knights make playoffs this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Vegas will overcome inexperienced goaltending to reach postseason. The Vegas Golden Knights missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five seasons in the NHL, finishing three points out of the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
New coaching staff could be just what Kiviranta needs to rebound
Dallas' 2020 postseason hero looks to make this season a fresh start and put a tough campaign in the rear-view mirror. 2021-22 stats: 1 goals 5 assists, 7 points in 56 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $1.05 million. Performance evaluation. Kiviranta saw a big step...
NHL
Stastny's Experience, Versatility Adds Another Threat To Canes' Attack
RALEIGH, NC. - Paul Stastny may not have known that his new team had an outdoor game on their schedule this upcoming year, but he was well-educated in how the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended the past few years. "I can recall they've been pretty close to winning. [They] lose out...
NHL
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
NHL
Preds News & Notes - Forsberg, Saros, Kemell Bring Summer Sizzle
It may be the offseason, but there's still plenty going on in Smashville. In case you missed any of the latest news, here are some highlights from the past few weeks:. Perhaps the biggest news of the month is last week's announcement that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when they were held in Vancouver. Smashville shone in the hockey spotlight with the 2022 Stadium Series, and next year's events promise to be just as exciting and impactful for the Music City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Kessel signs one-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights
34-year-old forward had 52 points last season, has played 982 consecutive games. Phil Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 52 points (eight goals, 44 assists) in 82 games for the Arizona Coyotes...
NHL
Spence focusing on making Kings lineup after getting 'taste' of NHL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Expectations have changed in a matter of months for Jordan Spence. The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut March 10 for the Los Angeles Kings against the San Jose Sharks and was thrust into the thick of the team's push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after injuries to Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy, Alexander Edler and Tobias Bjornfot opened up a spot on the blue line.
NHL
New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2022-23
Healthy Hughes should be top 15 center; Vanecek sleeper among goalies. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New Jersey Devils. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
World Cup of Hockey expected to return in 2024
PARIS -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association are moving forward with plans for a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, targeting a 17-day window in February to hold the tournament. The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004.
NHL
Texier won't play for Blue Jackets this season
Forward dealing with 'personal issues and challenges'. Alexandre Texier will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The Blue Jackets said the decision was made per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. Texier, a 22-year-old forward, has one season...
NHL
Top prospects for Nashville Predators
Goalie Askarov set to play in AHL; Kemell to continue development in Finland. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com. [Predators 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Inside look at Nashville Predators
Bolster lineup with McDonagh, Niederreiter after re-signing Forsberg. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Nashville Predators. The Nashville Predators did more than just re-sign Filip Forsberg during the offseason. They added significant building blocks around...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Beniers, Power most valuable options; Sanderson, McTavish have high ceilings. NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 for this season.
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Heroes Nights Schedule
Five home games dedicated to honoring and recognizing local community heroes from various professions. The Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has released its 2022-23 Heroes Nights schedule presented by UCI Health. Over the course of the season, the Ducks will continue their history of honoring local community heroes at Honda Center with a series of five games dedicated to recognizing military members, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, educators, and fire and rescue personnel. Each night will highlight and celebrate community heroes during the game and intermissions with signature Anaheim Ducks traditions including Salute to Those Who Serve presented by Pacific Premier Bank and Community Spotlight, in addition to Zamboni rides, video scoreboard recognition and many other activities (additional details to be announced).
Comments / 0