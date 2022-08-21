Outdoor cinema continues, and Mad Lit DJ Block Party lights up State Street

Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Hyperallergic
Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work
A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
tonemadison.com
UW Cinematheque’s new fall 2022 premiere series fills in the gaps missing from Madison multiplexes
The often-repertory movie house on campus expands its horizons with a dozen premiere films every Thursday from September 1 through November 17. With the approach of fall comes the return of students to campus and downtown Madison, when townies and cinephilic hangers-on can look forward to a local fixture: free screenings at good ol’ UW Cinematheque at 4070 Vilas Hall. While once again offering their typically wide and adventurous slate of movies that often miss the half-dozen commercial theaters in the greater Madison area, this season is also presenting something new by expanding upon their commitment to the occasional local premiere.
Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
veronapress.com
Icki Sticki hopes new location hits the sweet spot: Ice cream and coffee shop relocates to West Verona Ave.
A popular local spot for ice cream, coffee, tea, smoothies, boba, and Belgian waffles now can offer its sweet treats in more ways than before after a move up the street has added a drive-thru lane, earlier hours, and expanded outdoor seating. Just shy of three years since first arriving...
spectrumnews1.com
A Madison ordinance meant to protect birds is ruffling some feathers
MADISON, Wis. — A City of Madison ordinance from October 2020 is ruffling some feathers. It requires buildings that are more than 10,000 square feet to incorporate a pattern, such as dots or lines, to prevent birds from colliding with the glass. So far, the standards have survived a...
Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at UW’s Memorial Union could have been a lot worse, if not for an automatic sprinkler. Crews were sent to the Union Sunday at around 11:40 a.m. after a fire alarm activated. Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor kitchen. An automatic sprinkler...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
indreg.com
Brodhead Parks and Recreation Director leaving city to serve school district
Brodhead lost a longtime friend to its city parks and recreation programs last month. “Park and Rec” Director Wade Boegli had already served his last day, Aug. 12, when Common Council took up his resignation. Boegli is leaving a more than 26-year legacy of service to city recreational programs.
tonemadison.com
In the aftermath of a fatal bike accident, advocates continue to push for safer roads
Gaps in safety infrastructure remain, even as traffic-related injuries and deaths decrease in Madison. Another ghost bike was added to the streets of Madison on Wednesday, August 17. For those who don’t know, a ghost bike is a bicycle painted all white and chained at the location where a cyclist...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging
MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
Jumping Fun Is Coming to an End At One Popular Rockford Kids’ Attraction
If you have kids, I'm willing to bet that you have spent more hours than you can count watching your children jump their crazies away at GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center by the CherryVale Mall. My oldest daughter Ella celebrated her 4th birthday at this trampoline park, and...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
