U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker fires up his supporters Saturday as he speaks during the grand opening of the Daviess County Democratic Headquarters in Williamsburg Square. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made a stop Saturday in Owensboro to speak about his campaign and the future of the Democratic party.

Booker, who is running against Republican Sen. Rand Paul, was one of the speakers at the new Daviess County Democratic headquarters in Williamsburg Square.