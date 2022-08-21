Read full article on original website
Shortly after revealing its Alpha5 electric sports car, the revamped DeLorean Motor Company offered the first look at its 2024 “Alpha5 Plasmatail” and 2040 “Omega” concept vehicles at Monterey Car Week. The Alpha5 Plasmatail is the most road-ready of the two, appearing in wagon form with the addition of a stylized rear hatch while maintaining the Alpha5’s original two-gullwing-door configuration. Alternatively, the DeLorean Omega delivers a vision of the distant future as a Baja-themed off-road racer.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer
This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
