Environment

Sunny and warm

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We may see a few thin clouds today, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Highs today will reach the upper 80's to low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. A few extra clouds moving in this evening will still leave us under mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid 40's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50's for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight.
Sunny and warm, with weekend changes in the works

Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear most of the week with highs a bit above average in the low 90s. A few thin clouds will invade...
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
#Central Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon

Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Eastern Oregon contractors step up to help community

WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) On Aug. 11, a hailstorm hit eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County during the middle of the day – and right in the middle of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project. Global Electric was working as a project subcontractor, trying to shelter from the onslaught, when vacuum truck operator Randy Burns went to the rescue of a pedestrian – and others jumped in to help with the unexpected storm damage. Here’s what happened according to Contractor Murraysmith’s Construction Inspector Henry Lugo:
$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin

Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels

Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
