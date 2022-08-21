Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Sunny and warm
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We may see a few thin clouds today, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Highs today will reach the upper 80's to low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. A few extra clouds moving in this evening will still leave us under mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid 40's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50's for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight.
KTVZ
Sunny and warm, with weekend changes in the works
Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear most of the week with highs a bit above average in the low 90s. A few thin clouds will invade...
Channel 6000
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
kptv.com
Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon. Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday. This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX...
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There will be more chances to view Starlink satellites over Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many KGW viewers shared photos of a string of lights moving above the Oregon sky over the weekend. The lights were a bank of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. There's still a chance for people to get a glimpse of the satellites Monday...
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon contractors step up to help community
WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) On Aug. 11, a hailstorm hit eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County during the middle of the day – and right in the middle of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project. Global Electric was working as a project subcontractor, trying to shelter from the onslaught, when vacuum truck operator Randy Burns went to the rescue of a pedestrian – and others jumped in to help with the unexpected storm damage. Here’s what happened according to Contractor Murraysmith’s Construction Inspector Henry Lugo:
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
mybasin.com
$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin
Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels
Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
Oregon interstates rank among slowest in the U.S.
Oregon has lower speed limits than a lot of the United States, but that doesn't necessarily mean there are fewer deadly accidents
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Comments / 0