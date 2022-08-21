ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Juvenile hospitalized after bullet ricochets into Hollywood Foot Locker

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a ricocheting bullet struck the victim while they were inside a Hollywood Foot Locker.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the shooting happened at 10 p.m. on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The teenager was possibly shopping inside of a Foot Locker when a bullet ricocheted into the store and grazed the victim.

Authorities took the 14-year-old to the hospital where the victim was stabilized. Police said they were still looking for a suspect but some people were seen in handcuffs.

