ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Socastee rallies past North Myrtle Beach in football season-opener

By Mike Duprez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UJSn_0hPJftWi00

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – North Myrtle Beach had Socastee on its collective heels Saturday night.

But considering the way the Braves were able to get into open spaces, in the end they were more than OK.

Quarterback Rocco Wojcik’s 77-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Steven Greene broke a tie game with 5:33 left as the Braves rallied for a 29-22 victory.

It was a well-executed play-action pass on which the Chiefs bit on the run fake. Greene ran a crossing pattern, hauled in the short pass and raced all the way to the end zone untouched.

“We just threw the pass right behind them,” Wojcik said.

Socastee quarterback Rocco Wojcik heads for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown as North Myrtle Beach's Campbell Kingston gives chase.

Photo by Mike Duprez

The Braves were poised for even another score late in the game but coach Ben Hampton had Wojick take a knee three times.

Socastee had done enough.

“Well, we talked about family and we talked about resiliency,” Hampton said. “Our pre-game speech today was be a teammate.”

North Myrtle Beach looked to be in great shape when quarterback Chance Hill scrambled 32 yards for a touchdown. And then when the extra point snap was botched, Abe White scooped up the ball, rolled to his right and threw to Johnathon Francois for the two-point conversion and a 22-14 lead with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it didn’t last long.

Greene raced 39 yards on jet sweep for a touchdown, the Braves converted a two-point conversion of their own and it was a tie game again.

“We’ve got to get a three-and-out there or at least flip the field,” said first-year North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill. “At least get the field flipped. We can't give up big plays and big drives. I I don't think we tackled every well. But I’m proud of our effort. It was a fantastic effort.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evb5H_0hPJftWi00
North Myrtle Beach tailback DeQuan Durham picks up some yardage.

Photo by Mike Duprez

There was a time when the Chiefs did flip the field when punter Preston Todd boomed a 43-yard kick to the Socastee 7.

Wojick got nearly all of that back when he darted 42 yards on a read-option. The three-year starter made plays with his legs frequently, finishing with 110 yards on 9 carries. He also made accurate throws on the run.

“He’s coming into his own,” Hampton said. “He started as a freshman two years ago. It’s his third year in this offense. He knows it like the back of his hand.”

Socastee finished that drive when Wojick threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Josh Brown.

After a Socastee fumble, Hall made a couple of completions and DeQuan Durham scored on an 8-yard run. The extra point was missed, leaving Socastee ahead 7-6 with 2:45 left in the first half.

There was more than enough time for Wojick to strike again and he raced 31 yards for a touchdown on a read-option, extending Socastee’s lead to 14-6 with 50 seconds left in the half.

“They were packing the “A” gaps, so we knew we had to get out on the perimeter,” Hampton said. We challenged our receivers to step up their game and block. It paid dividends.”

North Myrtle Beach drove 80 yards on its first possession of the second half, with White scoring on a 10-yard run. Hall threw to Allen McCormick for the two-point conversion, tying the game.

When it was over, even if it wasn’t perfect, it was good enough for the Braves.

“We came over adversity,” Wojcik said. “We made the plays that needed to be made. The defense came to play. The offense came to play. We just had a great game all around.”

The Braves host Silver Bluff on Friday. North Myrtle Beach is at home again on Friday, playing host to Loris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCVh1_0hPJftWi00
Socastee receiver Josh Brown heads for the end zone after catching a pass.

Mike Duprez

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

North Brunswick keeps the QB job in the family

LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA - North Brunswick had to find a new quarterback after the 2021 season ended and Scorpions coach Bryan Davis kept it in the family. Literally. The new quarterback is Tarron Green, younger brother of R.J. Green. The elder Green threw for 2,215 yards and 25 touchdowns against ...
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#South Carolina#Football Season#American Football#Sports
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Historic Pine Lakes Country Club

I love taking guests to visit the Pine Lakes Country Club. Not only is it one of the most historic places in Myrtle Beach, it is also one of the most beautiful. We pull up to the original doors on the manicured circle in front of the building where the fountain is. Once inside, we are welcomed by a gorgeous foyer that leads us in three directions: to the ballroom, to the dining room, and up a staircase. Well, actually, it used to lead visitors upstairs, but no more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth

I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Toffino’s, Dragon Pan top Nextdoor awards for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report. The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories. The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJAC TV

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Hemingway football coach placed on leave after DUI arrest in Florence

The Hemingway High football coach and athletics director has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Aug. 19 on a driving under the influence charge in Florence. Byron L. Abram was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of less than...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
WYFF4.com

Myrtle Beach shark bite victim talks about what happened

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An 8-year-old on vacation in Myrtle Beach with his family is now talking about watching his grandmother get bitten by a shark. (Watch him talk about what he say above) Karen Sites, of Pittsburgh, was just one of two people bitten by sharks last week...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy