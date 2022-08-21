Socastee rallies past North Myrtle Beach in football season-opener

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – North Myrtle Beach had Socastee on its collective heels Saturday night.

But considering the way the Braves were able to get into open spaces, in the end they were more than OK.

Quarterback Rocco Wojcik’s 77-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Steven Greene broke a tie game with 5:33 left as the Braves rallied for a 29-22 victory.

It was a well-executed play-action pass on which the Chiefs bit on the run fake. Greene ran a crossing pattern, hauled in the short pass and raced all the way to the end zone untouched.

“We just threw the pass right behind them,” Wojcik said.

Socastee quarterback Rocco Wojcik heads for the end zone on a 31-yard touchdown as North Myrtle Beach's Campbell Kingston gives chase. Photo by Mike Duprez

The Braves were poised for even another score late in the game but coach Ben Hampton had Wojick take a knee three times.

Socastee had done enough.

“Well, we talked about family and we talked about resiliency,” Hampton said. “Our pre-game speech today was be a teammate.”

North Myrtle Beach looked to be in great shape when quarterback Chance Hill scrambled 32 yards for a touchdown. And then when the extra point snap was botched, Abe White scooped up the ball, rolled to his right and threw to Johnathon Francois for the two-point conversion and a 22-14 lead with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it didn’t last long.

Greene raced 39 yards on jet sweep for a touchdown, the Braves converted a two-point conversion of their own and it was a tie game again.

“We’ve got to get a three-and-out there or at least flip the field,” said first-year North Myrtle Beach coach Greg Hill. “At least get the field flipped. We can't give up big plays and big drives. I I don't think we tackled every well. But I’m proud of our effort. It was a fantastic effort.”

North Myrtle Beach tailback DeQuan Durham picks up some yardage. Photo by Mike Duprez

There was a time when the Chiefs did flip the field when punter Preston Todd boomed a 43-yard kick to the Socastee 7.

Wojick got nearly all of that back when he darted 42 yards on a read-option. The three-year starter made plays with his legs frequently, finishing with 110 yards on 9 carries. He also made accurate throws on the run.

“He’s coming into his own,” Hampton said. “He started as a freshman two years ago. It’s his third year in this offense. He knows it like the back of his hand.”

Socastee finished that drive when Wojick threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Josh Brown.

After a Socastee fumble, Hall made a couple of completions and DeQuan Durham scored on an 8-yard run. The extra point was missed, leaving Socastee ahead 7-6 with 2:45 left in the first half.

There was more than enough time for Wojick to strike again and he raced 31 yards for a touchdown on a read-option, extending Socastee’s lead to 14-6 with 50 seconds left in the half.

“They were packing the “A” gaps, so we knew we had to get out on the perimeter,” Hampton said. We challenged our receivers to step up their game and block. It paid dividends.”

North Myrtle Beach drove 80 yards on its first possession of the second half, with White scoring on a 10-yard run. Hall threw to Allen McCormick for the two-point conversion, tying the game.

When it was over, even if it wasn’t perfect, it was good enough for the Braves.

“We came over adversity,” Wojcik said. “We made the plays that needed to be made. The defense came to play. The offense came to play. We just had a great game all around.”

The Braves host Silver Bluff on Friday. North Myrtle Beach is at home again on Friday, playing host to Loris.