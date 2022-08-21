Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Crack, crack of the bat: Trout's double contact brings RBI single
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up his first RBI since returning from his back/rib cage injury on Friday, and it came in an unusual way in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. Trout dropped in what appeared to be a routine bloop single in the...
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Burnes bitten by uncharacteristic walks vs. LA
LOS ANGELES – Shutout one night, blown out the next. The Brewers went from becoming the first team to pitch a shutout at Dodger Stadium all season on Monday to losing a 10-1 rout to the Dodgers on Tuesday behind ace Corbin Burnes, whose long-awaited matchup with college teammate Tony Gonsolin was a dud.
MLB
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera
OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
Griffey, Pettitte part of USA coaching staff for '23 WBC
CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the coaching staff who will join Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC). DeRosa, who will be making his professional coaching debut, will manage a staff that includes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, 139 combined years of Major League playing and coaching experience, and 10 World Series titles.
MLB
Big piece of Royals' future has arrived
KANSAS CITY -- The first day Drew Waters joined the Royals’ organization, a day after Kansas City acquired him and two other Minor Leaguers from the Braves for this year’s No. 35 overall pick in the MLB Draft, he sat down with Royals hitting coordinator Drew Saylor and the hitting coaches with Triple-A Omaha.
MLB
Dodgers' all-girls clinic bolsters effort to grow game
LOS ANGELES -- Historically, girls who play baseball age out of it around 9 years old, by some estimates, at which point they’re expected to transition to softball. Organizations like the Ball Girls Baseball Corporation seek to ensure that baseball remains an option for all children, regardless of gender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
Yanks' 'pen steers high-wire act to Subway sweep
The enduring snapshot of this intracity showdown between two first-place clubs bound for October drama may well have taken place on Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium. For a regular-season game, the electricity of that ninth inning would be difficult to match. After Clarke Schmidt was pushed to a season-high 60...
MLB
Frazier's mom sparks resurgence at plate
SEATTLE -- They say Mom knows best, and Adam Frazier’s mom had all the faith in the world that the Mariners’ second baseman would turn things around after a brutal three-month start to the season. The scene was the team hotel in San Diego in early July, and...
MLB
Trout vaporizes baseball for 1,500th hit
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up career hit No. 1,500 in an 11-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night. It came in memorable fashion, as he absolutely crushed a solo homer off the C-ring catwalk at Tropicana Field. • Box score. Trout, who returned to the...
MLB
How Blue Jays' rotation is managing workload
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By the end of August, everyone’s tired. Everyone’s sore. Depending on the day, someone’s cranky. The Blue Jays are 121...
MLB
Harper launches two dingers in first rehab outing
For the first time since he was a 19-year-old kid awaiting his big league debut, Bryce Harper took at-bats during a Triple-A game on Tuesday. Ten years have passed since his teenage days. Harper has won two MVP Awards and turned into the premier baseball superstar that everyone anticipated during that period.
MLB
'Bring him up': Phils win again as Harper homers twice in rehab
PHILADELPHIA -- Seventy miles north of Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper homered in his first and fifth plate appearances in his first rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It was his first look at live pitching in almost two months. It was a great sign. It was...
Comments / 0