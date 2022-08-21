ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no

Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink

ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
ANAHEIM, CA
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera

OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
Oakland, CA
Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company

DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
ARLINGTON, TX
Sox searching for clutch hits, command

BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
CHICAGO, IL
Davies hangs tough before bats wake up late

KANSAS CITY -- Right-hander Zach Davies is becoming a model of consistency for the D-backs. Start after start, the ERA is inching down and the confidence is going up. Once again, Davies gave his team a chance to win and Arizona did just that on Tuesday night, erupting in the later innings for a 7-3 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division

CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
CHICAGO, IL
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen

DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
DETROIT, MI
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge

SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
SEATTLE, WA
Logue learning, benefiting from Irvin's tips

OAKLAND -- Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes to get back on track. For A’s rookie Zach Logue, it was those of rotation mate Cole Irvin. Coming off back-to-back rough outings, Logue was accompanied by Irvin for his latest bullpen session over the weekend. Irvin, who has emerged as Oakland’s ace and leader of the pitching staff this season, imparted wisdom to Logue following the session after identifying some mechanical flaws.
Blue Jays 'pass the baton' in eight-run inning

BOSTON -- The Blue Jays are built to score in bunches, and in Boston, business is booming. Coming out of Tuesday night's 61-minute pregame rain delay, the Blue Jays breezed through a couple of sleepy innings and were about to waste the third when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stepped to the plate with a runner on and two out.
BOSTON, MA
#Mariners#Seattle
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills

CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
CHICAGO, IL
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy

This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason

DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers' all-girls clinic bolsters effort to grow game

LOS ANGELES -- Historically, girls who play baseball age out of it around 9 years old, by some estimates, at which point they’re expected to transition to softball. Organizations like the Ball Girls Baseball Corporation seek to ensure that baseball remains an option for all children, regardless of gender.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Buxton's return uncertain, but Twins hope 'major injury' avoided

HOUSTON -- Byron Buxton has played through several injuries this season, but after exiting Monday’s series finale against the Rangers, the Twins placed the All-Star center fielder on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a low grade right hip strain. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the news was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The future of Miami baseball is here

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever

PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rays' Ohtani? Bethancourt homers, hits 95 from mound

ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt homered and drove in three runs against the Angels on Tuesday night. He was behind the plate for another spectacular pitching performance. Then he moved to the mound to finish the night. “Now,” Bethancourt said, “I know what it feels like to be...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

