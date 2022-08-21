OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.

