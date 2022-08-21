Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Related
VIDEO: Bronx robbery pair who ambushed 3 men sought by NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a Bronx robbery duo who have robbed three people, often at gunpoint, of nearly $200,000 within the last month, releasing video from their first violent encounter.
wabcradio.com
Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
Bronx woman, 73, shot in leg while waiting to go vote
A 73-year-old woman was shot and wounded outside her Bronx building while waiting for a ride to cast her vote in the New York primary Tuesday.
VIDEO: East Harlem grocery worker robbed at gunpoint of nearly $6K, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects who robbed an East Harlem grocery store employee at gun point robbery over the weekend, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bronx.com
Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
VIDEO: 2 men on scooter wanted in string of Bronx jewelry robberies
Police on Tuesday released video footage of two suspects riding a scooter who are sought in a string of jewelry robberies in the Bronx, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
73-year-old woman hit by stray bullet while waiting to go to polls to vote in the Bronx
The woman was struck in the leg while sitting on a concrete block directly in front of the security guard gate for an apartment building, as she waited for a friend so they could go vote.
Man dies in hit-and-run bicycle collision in Manhattan: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run bicycle crash in Manhattan on Aug. 11, police said on Tuesday. A bicyclist hit the 44-year-old victim while he was traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue at the intersection of West 22nd Street, according to authorities. At the time, the victim was crossing west to east […]
News 12
NYPD: 13-year-old girl arrested in connection to death of Bronx taxi driver
The NYPD announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the death of a Bronx taxi driver. Video shows a group of five people attacking cab driver Kutin Gyimah after police say they refused to pay for their fare when he drove them to Far Rockaway, Queens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx tenants say group of teenagers are constantly terrorizing residents
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in the Bronx say they've been terrorized over and over again by out-of-control teenagers.Some of the victims spoke to CBS2's Kevin Rincon on Tuesday."My neighbors, all my neighbors here, they're afraid. It's terrible. They lock the windows at night," Victor Gonzalez said.Gonzalez has lived on the corner of 169th and Morris Avenue for 37 years. He said he has never had any problems, until now."Every day we've got fear coming home at night," Gonzalez said.He said teenagers have been assaulting residents at this building, many of them senior citizens, for no reason. He...
Two scooter-riding suspects wanted in Bronx gunpoint robberies, cops say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two scooter-riding suspects snatched chains and cash at gunpoint during an alleged robbery spree in the Bronx, police said. The three incidents occurred in less than an hour on Aug. 14. In the first incident, the two suspects approached a 42-year-old man near University Avenue and West 180th Street at around […]
bronx.com
Luna Elias, 13, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
Police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing at Manhattan subway station
Police said the suspect was harassing people onboard a train, the victim intervened, and was stabbed.
Perth Amboy, NJ man served as kingpin of massive drug operation out of the Bronx, NY dealing Heroin
A Perth Amboy man could very well be in prison until the year 2063 after pleading guilty to serving as the Drug Kingpin of a massive operation dealing heroin, fentanyl, and meth out of the Bronx, New York. The major news in court was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Philip...
Victim of random BX punch attack able to speak again after taken off ventilator: report
The man who was knocked unconscious by a stranger during an unprovoked attack outside a Bronx restaurant is able to speak again after being removed from a ventilator.
Men robbed of clothes on Bronx street; 3 suspects sought: NYPD
The NYPD released a photo on Sunday is looking to identify three females wanted in connection to a robbery on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
Comments / 0