Hollidaysburg, PA

WCVB

Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown clubs hold ceremonial presentation at Flag Plaza

The Rotary Club of Johnstown and the Johnstown West End Lions Club held a ceremonial presentation on Wednesday at the flag plaza in Johnstown. The presentation showed the new and refurbished plaza that came a result of the collaboration of the two organizations. New flags were raised to commemorate the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona man charged after having juveniles help him break into concession stand: Police

FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is charged with burglary and theft charges after an overnight break-in at a Hollidaysburg area concession stand. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Balmer, 34, of Altoona, accompanied by three minors, broke into Jack’s Grubb Shack at Canoe Creek State Park the night of August 11-12 and stole approximately $400.00 in cash, $100.00 in multiple food items and a pair of DeWalt power drills.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

GJSD teachers participate in active shooter training

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Teachers in the Greater Johnstown School District received training Monday from Johnstown police on what to do during an active shooter event. ALICE school safety training includes changing the way people respond to armed intruders by empowering them to make their own life-saving decisions. The...
WJAC TV

Plans unveiled for new skatepark in Centre County

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Plans for a new skatepark in Centre County are taking shape and it's the latest development in decades of roller sports history in the county, a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year's Olympic games. The nearly two-million-dollar skatepark...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Jefferson Co. couple charged for leaving dogs, other pets in 'poor living conditions'

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a local couple is facing charges after numerous pets were found living in "deplorable" conditions. Authorities say 20-year-old Jeremy Harris and 19-year-old Jennifer Harris each face over a dozen counts of animal neglect charges, as well as multiple counts of animal cruelty and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to online court records.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New penny candy store opens in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new business has opened up offering a bargain for your buck or in this case penny!. A penny candy store is opening and the plan is to keep some of their prices low in the face of inflation. Kernville Kandies and More has officially...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Gallitzin man sentenced for role in fatal 2021 motorcycle crash

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Gallitzin man charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash last year was sentenced earlier this week, according to the Cambria County District Attorney's office. District Attorney Greg Neugebauer says David Kelly Myers, 58, will serve nine to 24...
GALLITZIN, PA

