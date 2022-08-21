Read full article on original website
Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
Coroner: Two dead following shootout, crash in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in Johnstown has died. Authorities say the individual had fled the shootout scene prior to crashing a vehicle in the area of Napoleon and Dibert Streets. Police are still searching...
Pure domination! Hollidaysburg trounces Great Lakes team to avoid elimination at LLWS
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers kept their win streak, and their season, alive at Williamsport Tuesday, defeating the team from Hagerstown, Indiana by a score of 10-0. Hollidaysburg has won three straight games after losing their first game of the tournament last Thursday. Chase Link started the...
Johnstown clubs hold ceremonial presentation at Flag Plaza
The Rotary Club of Johnstown and the Johnstown West End Lions Club held a ceremonial presentation on Wednesday at the flag plaza in Johnstown. The presentation showed the new and refurbished plaza that came a result of the collaboration of the two organizations. New flags were raised to commemorate the...
'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
Altoona man charged after having juveniles help him break into concession stand: Police
FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is charged with burglary and theft charges after an overnight break-in at a Hollidaysburg area concession stand. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Balmer, 34, of Altoona, accompanied by three minors, broke into Jack’s Grubb Shack at Canoe Creek State Park the night of August 11-12 and stole approximately $400.00 in cash, $100.00 in multiple food items and a pair of DeWalt power drills.
'Rare phenomenon:' inside look at Windber church struck by lightning on a Sunday
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of raindrops rolling off the roof of the Windber Church of the Nazarene, the rain poured right inside where parishioners used to sit and pray. That because a powerful lightning strike opened the ceiling up to the sky early Sunday morning. "We believe...
Westmont hires two security guards, school police officer instead of local police officer
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Westmont Hilltop School District announced this week that they did not hire two municipal school resource officers as they originally intended. Instead, they've hired two, armed security guards and a school police officer who will be a school employee. Superintendent Thomas Mitchell says the decision...
GJSD teachers participate in active shooter training
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Teachers in the Greater Johnstown School District received training Monday from Johnstown police on what to do during an active shooter event. ALICE school safety training includes changing the way people respond to armed intruders by empowering them to make their own life-saving decisions. The...
Local woman raises money for an Accessible Kayak Launch at the Quemahoming Reservior
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An avid runner had to switch to a different sport after after a fall outside of her own home left her paralyzed. Shelly Kerchner is now sharing her love of that sport with others and hopes to bring it permanently to the Quemahoning Reservoir. She...
Plans unveiled for new skatepark in Centre County
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Plans for a new skatepark in Centre County are taking shape and it's the latest development in decades of roller sports history in the county, a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year's Olympic games. The nearly two-million-dollar skatepark...
PSP: Jefferson Co. couple charged for leaving dogs, other pets in 'poor living conditions'
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a local couple is facing charges after numerous pets were found living in "deplorable" conditions. Authorities say 20-year-old Jeremy Harris and 19-year-old Jennifer Harris each face over a dozen counts of animal neglect charges, as well as multiple counts of animal cruelty and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to online court records.
New penny candy store opens in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A new business has opened up offering a bargain for your buck or in this case penny!. A penny candy store is opening and the plan is to keep some of their prices low in the face of inflation. Kernville Kandies and More has officially...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
PennDOT discusses ongoing construction on Atherton Street in downtown State College
State College, PA (WJAC) — Traffic tie-ups are continuing in downtown State College, and it’s not due to Penn State students returning to town for fall semester, but rather one of the town's main travel routes is once again under construction. For PennDOT, it’s an ongoing question from...
DA: Gallitzin man sentenced for role in fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Gallitzin man charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash last year was sentenced earlier this week, according to the Cambria County District Attorney's office. District Attorney Greg Neugebauer says David Kelly Myers, 58, will serve nine to 24...
Teen dead after high-speed chase with troopers in Huntingdon County, state police say
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a teenager was killed in a high-speed chase with troopers in Huntingdon County over the weekend. According to state police, just before midnight, troopers tried to pull over a vehicle Friday on State Route 22 for multiple traffic violations. They say...
Could high-speed internet, cell service soon be improved in Bedford County?
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Multiple residents of Bedford say -- that in many parts of the county -- spotty cell service and poor internet connection is the norm. Bedford County Emergency Services Director Alex Delia says that can be dangerous in worst case scenarios. "There is a plethora...
East Broad Top Railroad to host second 'First Responder Appreciation Day'
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — The East Broad Top Railroad will host its second “First Responder Appreciation Day" on Sept. 17. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Three Springs Fire Department, which will use the money raised to purchase new nozzles for their water hoses and exhaust fans.
