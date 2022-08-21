Read full article on original website
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers
Jess Fishlock has been recalled by Wales for their crunch World Cup qualifying double-header, with manager Gemma Grainger maintaining the US-based veteran will play for her country beyond the tournament.Midfielder Fishlock turns 36 before next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and was omitted from Wales’ last game in June.That goalless friendly with New Zealand was Wales’ final preparation ahead of qualifiers against Greece and Slovenia which will determine whether Grainger’s side make the World Cup play-offs in October.“It was best management for Jess, not travelling back in June for that game,” Grainger said.“We felt it was best...
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy
LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The debate over what mark he left on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September — if, indeed, he really is gone for good.
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
'At 42, I Learned Why My Mother Gave Me up for Adoption'
I was born in Ireland in 1960 and adopted by a couple in the U.S. when I was 18 months old.
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
Map may prove ‘Welsh Atlantis’ rooted in fact, say academics
Professors say two islands in Cardigan Bay are clearly marked on the Gough map held at Bodleian library
I grew up in the US and my partner grew up in Ireland. Here are 8 differences that surprised us the most.
I'm an American from the Midwestern US and my partner is Irish. We couldn't believe how differently we experienced holidays, travel, and more.
Was King Arthur a Real Person?
A cold, wind-driven rain soaks through my parka as I walk across a narrow foot-bridge that links the Cornwall mainland in southwest England to a rocky promontory overlooking the Bristol Channel. Far below this cantilevered span, waves crash against the cliffs and swirl inside a grotto known as Merlin’s Cave. Win Scutt, a burly, amiable archaeologist from nearby Plymouth, opens a gate and leads me down a path to the ruins of a medieval castle. Its fragmentary walls mark the lair where Richard, the 13th-century Earl of Cornwall and the brother of King Henry III, is said to have gathered with his followers to feast on mutton and ale and pay homage to a monarch who may never have existed: King Arthur.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
At-home early medical abortions made permanent from 30 August
At-home early medical abortions will formally be made permanent in England and Wales from 30 August.Fresh laws will permit women to access medical abortion medication to be consumed at home for those up to nine weeks and six days pregnant.It comes after MPs voted at the end of March to make at-home early medical abortions permanent in England after a lengthy campaign by pregnancy termination services to keep the measures introduced during the Covid pandemic in place. Some 215 politicians voted for the measure, while 188 voted against it.After the pandemic hit the UK in March 2020, ministers permitted abortion pills to...
