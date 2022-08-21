How the Top 25 Nebraska football teams fared: Danny Kaelin leads Bellevue West to top-10 win in first game as No. 1 QB

By Nathan Charles

Week 0 featured just six matchups across the state, but three of those included ranked teams in the SBLive Preseason Top 25. Overall, starting the season a week ahead of time for a handful of programs is a new concept. Based on the response from fans and the opportunity to play in a showcase game, it looks like a concept that’s here to stay.

Two top-10 teams battled it out at Burke Stadium and took it down to the wire. In Fremont, two longtime rivals went head-to-head in a top-25 matchup that wasn’t decided until the final play. Out west, the first upset of the season grabbed headlines. Football is back, and not a moment too soon.

No. 6 Bellevue West 28, No. 7 Creighton Prep 21

Stymied all second half, the Bellevue West offense regained its form at just the right time for a game-winning drive capped by Danny Kaelin’s fourth touchdown pass for a 28-21 win on Friday night at Burke Stadium.

Kaelin, who split time under center last season with Luke Johannsen, lived up to lofty expectations in his first game as the No. 1 guy, throwing for 268 yards on 23 of 31 passing. He guided the offense 76 yards in under two minutes during the deciding possession and found running back Gio Contreras from 8 yards out with 20 seconds left in the contest.

He also had touchdown passes of 49, 30, and 13 yards in the second quarter during a run of three straight Bell West touchdown drives that answered a long one from Prep early in the period. The Junior Jays stole the momentum back in the third quarter and tied it 21-21 for the final 12 minutes, but overall made a few too many untimely mistakes.

After the Thunderbirds tied it 7-7 in the second quarter, a holding call halted a Junior Jays drive and set Bell West up with great field position. The T-Birds capitalized but were flagged for celebration in the end zone. Assessed on the ensuing kickoff, that penalty yardage turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Bellevue West caught Prep napping on the return and scooped up the loose ball when a pooch kick landed between Prep personnel. Kaelin’s third touchdown pass late in the half sent the teams into the locker room with the visitors leading 21-7.

Prep responded with a touchdown drive to start the third quarter then stopped Bell West on its own 29 during a risky fourth down call. T-Birds coach Mike Huffman is known for his aggressive approach to fourth down. It caught up to him this time and resulted in a tie game when a Kaelin pass went off a receiver’s hands and Prep used the short field for the game-tying touchdown drive.

Prep continued to seize momentum until a bad snap or a bad hold – it was difficult to identify the culprit from the sidelines – prevented a field goal attempt on what looked to be the game-winning drive. Bellevue West gained 30 yards on the next play and was on its way to victory.

Papillion-La Vista South 35, No. 8 North Platte 21

Papio South led 15-14 at halftime then stopped North Platte on successive three-and-outs to take control in the third quarter. The Titans scored following both stops then answered a fourth-quarter North Platte touchdown with Devyn Jones’ third of the night for an impressive road win.

North Platte brought back six starters on both sides of the ball and used that maturity to burn Papio South’s defense often in the first two quarters. The Titans stiffened on defense and kept handing it off to Jones on offense.

No. 22 Columbus 28, No. 23 Fremont 21

Old time rivals renewed their hostilities following a two-year absence and brought it down to the wire on Friday at Heedum Field in Fremont.

Junior linebacker Caden Kapels saved the day for Columbus when he wrapped up Fremont quarterback Hudson Cunnings near the boundary at the 1-yard line. His tackle on the final play that started at the Discoverer 11 gave Columbus its third straight win in the series and made it eight out of the last 11 between the two.

CHS senior running back Liam Blaser scored his third of the night with 1:53 left in the game for the winner. He piled up 161 yards as part of a Columbus rushing attack that generated 314 on the ground behind an experienced offensive line.

Tanner Esch opened the scoring for Columbus on a 24-yard run with 7:44 remaining in the third. The two teams traded touchdowns over the next quarter-plus until Fremont took its first lead 21-14 in the third on an 11-yard Cunnings run.

Columbus set up a game-tying score thanks to a blocked punt by junior lineman Carter Fedde. The Discoverers capitalized from the Tiger 2 then took over with 7:55 left in the game. CHS put together a possession that took more than six minutes and included key third and fourth-down conversions.

SBLive Top 25 – WEEK 0

1. Westside (Idle)

2. Elkhorn South (Idle)

3. Gretna (Idle)

4. Millard South (Idle)

5. Omaha North (Idle)

6. Bellevue West, W 28-21 at #7 Prep

7. Creighton Prep, L 28-28 vs. #6 Bellevue West

8. North Platte, L 35-21 vs. Papillion-La Vista South

9. Lincoln Southeast (Idle)

10. Scottsbluff (Idle)

11. Elkhorn (Idle)

12. Aurora (Idle)

13. Omaha Burke (Idle)

14. York (Idle)

15. Bennington (Idle)

16. Grand Island (Idle)

17. Millard West (Idle)

18. Lincoln East (Idle)

19. Omaha Skutt (Idle)

20. Pierce (Idle)

21. Waverly (Idle)

22. Columbus, W 28-21 at #23 Fremont

23. Fremont, L 28-21 vs. #22 Columbus

24. Kearney (Idle)

25. Papillion-La Vista (Idle)