Leon Edwards has said his welterweight title win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 might have been one of his ‘worst performances’.Edwards was down on the scorecards before dethroning Usman, who had outpointed him in 2015, with a stunning head kick with just one minute left in the main event.Edwards, who became Britain’s second ever UFC champion with the victory, had taken down Usman in the first round – something no fighter had managed to do to the Nigerian-American in the UFC. The 30-year-old was then outgrappled by Usman for much of the fight, however, and a decision loss...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO