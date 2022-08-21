Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death
Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
MMAmania.com
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
‘I Had Herpes’ Fighter Joel Bauman Calls Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘Pedophiles’ in Latest Post-Fight Rant
Fury FC fighter Joel Bauman is making headlines once again after he previously admitted to contracting herpes following his last outing. Back in May, Bauman got a lot of attention from the MMA community when he nonchalantly revealed that he had contracted herpes prior to his contest with Reese Forest at Fury FC 61.
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
‘What a shot’: Kamaru Usman praises Leon Edwards for stunning knockout at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman has admitted that Leon Edwards landed a ‘great shot’ to knock him out on Saturday and win the UFC welterweight title.Edwards was down on the scorecards in the UFC 278 main event but produced a stunning head kick with one minute left in the fight. The strike knocked out Usman, as Edwards avenged a 2015 loss to the Nigerian-American and became Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In his first interview since losing the welterweight title, Usman told TMZ: “Everything is great. It was just... what a shot. It was a great shot. I’m talking Hail Mary in the...
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas reacts to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement: ‘There’s definitely lots of gratitude toward her’
The rivalry between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most important in the history of the UFC strawweight division, in many ways serving as a changing of the guard. Following her UFC 275 stoppage loss to Zhang Weili in June, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from the sport....
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Xiaonan
Askar Mozharov temporarily suspended in Nevada for positive drug test following only fight in UFC. Askar Mozharov has been hit with a temporary suspension after failing a drug test surrounding his first and only fight in the UFC. Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss:...
Leon Edwards labels UFC title win over Kamaru Usman ‘one of my worst performances’
Leon Edwards has said his welterweight title win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 might have been one of his ‘worst performances’.Edwards was down on the scorecards before dethroning Usman, who had outpointed him in 2015, with a stunning head kick with just one minute left in the main event.Edwards, who became Britain’s second ever UFC champion with the victory, had taken down Usman in the first round – something no fighter had managed to do to the Nigerian-American in the UFC. The 30-year-old was then outgrappled by Usman for much of the fight, however, and a decision loss...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 5 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the fifth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
