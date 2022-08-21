Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team
The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
Albany Herald
Lee Middle West football runs past Radium Springs
LEESBURG — The Lee Middle School West Trojans blew past Radium Springs 32-8 Wednesday afternoon behind a strong rushing game led by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Dominique Ball. Murray opened up the offense for the Trojans with two nice runs that pushed the ball across midfield and down...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
Lee County grad Jammie Robinson named second-team All-American
Florida State defensive back and Lee County’s Jammie Robinson was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Monday. The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 2 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Dougherty vs Randolph-Clay. Irwin County vs Dooly County. Colquitt...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
Leesburg sets date for first 'Burg Bash free festival
LEESBURG — A new festival will revive a local tradition that fell by the wayside, with the first ‘Burg Bash bringing music, food, fun and fireworks to Leesburg this fall, hosted by the city and Lee County Chamber of Commerce. “We used to have community days in the...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation. A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
WALB 10
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
southgatv.com
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
WALB 10
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla hairstylist is hanging up her comb and scissors after 46 years in the styling industry. Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on her community. With almost 50 years in the beauty industry, Simpson has rocked...
tjournal.com
Adult Day Care Opens in Ellaville
A ribbon cutting was held in Ellaville to celebrate the opening of a new adult day care facility. Grace and Prosperity Adult Day Care at 220 North Thompson Street is now accepting applications for care. The ribbon cutting was attended by Ellaville-Schley County Chamber of Commerce President Tasha Hughes.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Albany Humane Society
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
wfxl.com
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
Comments / 0