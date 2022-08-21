It's a phrase you've likely seen on social media or read in articles over the last 40 years whenever the Orioles are playing well. It originated as, well, just a feeling, during the team's success in the late 1970s. The term popped up again when the O's won it all in 1983, it was on fans' minds during Cal Ripken's famous streak and crowds at Camden Yards basked in it during three postseason appearances from 2012-16. And now, during some improbable, unexpected success in the midst of a rebuild in 2022, the magic seems to be back again.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO