MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB・
MLB
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
MLB
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
MLB
Olson slams the Allegheny as Braves romp to sweep
PITTSBURGH -- William Contreras added to his homer total, Kyle Wright dominated the Pirates’ lineup and Matt Olson crushed a grand slam into the water beyond PNC Park’s walls. Everything seemed to go right for the red-hot Braves as they rolled to a 14-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
Álvarez snaps drought with homer, on base 4 times for Syracuse
We’ve seen this script before. Francisco Álvarez goes through a rough stretch offensively -- as all players do -- before the light bulb turns on, as if he seemingly remembers he’s baseball’s top prospect. Perhaps Tuesday night was another one of those light bulbs. Homerless in...
MLB
Crack, crack of the bat: Trout's double contact brings RBI single
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up his first RBI since returning from his back/rib cage injury on Friday, and it came in an unusual way in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. Trout dropped in what appeared to be a routine bloop single in the...
MLB
Is 'Orioles Magic' back in Baltimore?
It's a phrase you've likely seen on social media or read in articles over the last 40 years whenever the Orioles are playing well. It originated as, well, just a feeling, during the team's success in the late 1970s. The term popped up again when the O's won it all in 1983, it was on fans' minds during Cal Ripken's famous streak and crowds at Camden Yards basked in it during three postseason appearances from 2012-16. And now, during some improbable, unexpected success in the midst of a rebuild in 2022, the magic seems to be back again.
MLB
Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'
BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
MLB
Blue Jays 'pass the baton' in eight-run inning
BOSTON -- The Blue Jays are built to score in bunches, and in Boston, business is booming. Coming out of Tuesday night's 61-minute pregame rain delay, the Blue Jays breezed through a couple of sleepy innings and were about to waste the third when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stepped to the plate with a runner on and two out.
MLB
Frazier's mom sparks resurgence at plate
SEATTLE -- They say Mom knows best, and Adam Frazier’s mom had all the faith in the world that the Mariners’ second baseman would turn things around after a brutal three-month start to the season. The scene was the team hotel in San Diego in early July, and...
MLB
The future of Miami baseball is here
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
MLB
How Reds reacted to Votto's injury
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Reds first baseman Joey Votto called for a media scrum following the team’s 1-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, it was clear that something was up. Votto had been held out of the lineup that afternoon, and he had gone hitless in his previous 22 at-bats, setting a career high.
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
'He’s a menace': J-Ram's 20th multi-HR game keys win
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians are MLB’s youngest team and are in the middle of a playoff race. That generally is a combination for a lot of high-stress games. So a fairly stress-free afternoon delivered by the cornerstone of the franchise is a welcome thing, indeed. Veteran third baseman...
MLB
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
MLB・
MLB
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab: Pirates' Burrows
If Pirates pitching prospect Mike Burrows is looking for a walk-out song, he might want to check out Dead or Alive's 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” If you happen to be singing it while reading this edition of the MLB Pipeline Pitching Lab, you’re welcome.
