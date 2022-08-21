Effective: 2022-08-24 23:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lincoln; Spokane; Stevens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in East Central Washington, Lincoln. In Northeast Washington, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 215 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimated that 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Reardan, Edwall, Ford, Mondovi, Gravelles, Eleanor, and Tum Tum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LINCOLN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO