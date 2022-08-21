ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

RCCC has highest percent enrollment increase

Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

AHOSKIE - The final numbers have been announced and Roanoke-Chowan Community College has the highest enrollment percent increase among community colleges in North Carolina with an increase of 41 percent.

“I am so proud of the efforts and teamwork of our dedicated leaders, faculty, and staff who contributed to this percent increase in enrollment at R-CCC,” states Dr. Murray J. Williams, president of the college. “They have shown through a big team effort that enrollment is ‘everybody’s business’ at our college. It is their hard work that is to be commended.”

The number of full-time and part-time students enrolled in academic programs for fall semester 2022 increased. The number of adult continuing education students has also increased for this year.

The college has increased student recruitment efforts and developed new short-term training continuing education programs for adults that lead to certification and immediate jobs, such as ‘Weld to Work’ and Class ‘A’ Truck Driver Training.

This past year, an agreement was signed with Martin Community College to serve an increased number of nursing students. New curriculum changes include an ‘Intro to Early Education’ class that allows students to earn state credentials more quickly.

“We are taking new approaches to education including ‘hybrid’ offerings that combine on-line learning with face-to-face practicums,” explains Executive Vice President Stephanie Benson. “More evening and weekend classes make it easier for students to enroll and receive the training they need to pursue new careers. We also have been fortunate to receive new grants that offer additional tuition support for our students.”

Top programs offered at the college continue to be associate degrees in science and general education, early childhood education, criminal justice, and the college transfer pathway. The college enrolled a larger number of nursing students for this fall than in prior years.

Enrollment has increased in adult continuing education classes including nurse aide, truck driver training (CDL), emergency management services, and medical office assistant. More apprenticeships are being offered for on-the-job learning.

“Roanoke-Chowan Community College is moving in the right direction,” states Dr. Williams. “I am grateful for the commitment of our outstanding team. It is our hope that renewed emphasis on enrollment management will continue to attract early college students, traditional students, and non-traditional students. Our plan is to continue to increase enrollment, retention, and diversity at R-CCC.”

Fall semester at R-CCC begins in August. For more information about enrolling at R-CCC, visit www.roanokechowan.edu or call the Office of Admissions at 252.862.1248.

