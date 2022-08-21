Season of Celebration: Lanier to be honored

WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside High School Athletic Department kicks off a Season of Celebration with a special event on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Trailblazer and record-setter Ricky Lanier will be honored during half-time of the Riverside football game against Northside High School.

A graduate of E.J. Hayes High School, Lanier once scored a state-record 13 touchdowns in a single game. During his years playing for the legendary Coach Herman Boone, Lanier also excelled in the classroom.

A National Merit Scholarship finalist, Lanier would become the first African-American scholarship football player in the history of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 1969, Lanier set a record for most yards rushing from the quarterback position during a 61-11 win over Virginia Military Institute. The media guide recorded 174 yards.

During a 2014 interview with goheels.com, Lanier clarified that information.

“It was 199 yards. I don’t know how they came up with 174,” he laughed as he explained. “Coach (Bill) Dooley said I had 199, then I got sacked for 25 yards.”

After graduation in 1970, Lanier joined the coaching staff at North Carolina Central and later worked for IBM.

In 1990, Lanier landed in Greensboro where he followed the legacy of his parents and began teaching at West Guilford High School.

Lanier plans to be in attendance for the Thursday, Sept. 1 game at The Swamp.

“Our community and especially our students need to know Mr. Lanier’s amazing story,” explained Phil Woolard, Riverside High School Athletic Director. “He shattered the ceiling and set records, but most importantly — he sets an amazing example.

“Come out and help the Riverside High School Athletic Community honor a man who broke barriers on and off the field to pave the way for future athletes,” he added.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1.