ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma

Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wyso.org

Here are the key primary election results from Florida

In Florida, Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: New York and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
State
New York State
Rockland County, NY
Health
City
Ramapo, NY
County
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy