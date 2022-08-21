ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Popcorn Alert: St Johns County District 4 County Commission race is a nail-biter

During a tough-fought campaign, awash in big-money contributions, state-level endorsements, and enough political controversy to keep two reporters buried for a week, the incumbent county commissioner representing affluent and influential voters in District 4 finds himself in a nail-biter against a political newcomer who appears to have him beaten by about 200 votes.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Today is Election Day exercise your right to vote

Good morning, St Johns County Voters. Election Day for the August 2022 Primary Election is today. Historic City News subscribers who have not already voted by mail-in ballot or during Early Voting, will vote today at your assigned precinct. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The ballot includes Federal and State offices in addition to local races.
Margaritaville hotel coming to Beachwalk in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Margaritaville hotel will be one of the next projects coming to Beachwalk in St. Johns County. The Beachwalk community is located near Jacksonville at 100 Beachwalk Club Drive, just off County Road 210. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
Republicans comment on the results of the Gubernatorial Primary

Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, released a statement to local Historic City News reporters tonight following the announcement of results from today’s Democrat Gubernatorial Primary Election. From the Republican Party’s statewide offices in Tallahassee, Ferré said that Democrats have hitched their wagon...
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
SG Blocks buys St. Marys, Georgia, land for manufacturing plant

Jacksonville-based SG Blocks Inc. announced Aug. 22 that it bought about 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, to build a third manufacturing plant. It did not announced a purchase price. SG Blocks, with SG standing for safe and green, designs and builds prefabricated modules from wood, steel and shipping containers.
