Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch

Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Golf vs. Summerville (8/23/22)
Bret Harte girls' golf beat Summerville 230-289 Aug. 23 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs begin season with a home victory over Summerville
The 2022 season is off to a good start for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. In the first match of the year, the Bullfrogs defeated the Summerville Bears 230-289 on a hot afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. “I thought they did a great...
Calaveras Enterprise
Rolleri and Whittle hope to lead Bret Harte cross country teams to a successful 2022 campaign
Kadyn Rolleri and Winter Whittle have had no problem leading the way as runners of Bret Harte High School’s cross country team. The senior duo have proven to be not only two of the top runners in the Mother Lode League, but also the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. But heading...
Calaveras Enterprise
Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge awards Hospice of Amador & Calaveras tourney proceeds
The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge has once again hit a hole-in-one for Hospice of Amador & Calaveras at the 3rd Annual Dan Leary Memorial Golf Tournament held June 25 at Sequoia Woods Country Club in Arnold. This year, Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge Golf Committee members presented a check—the most ever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calaveras Enterprise
Larry David Conrado
May 9, 1950 - August 12, 2022. Angels Camp resident Larry David Conrado passed away at his home on Friday August 12, 2022. Larry was born on May 9, 1950, in Sonora, Ca to proud parents, Peter and Annie Conrado. He graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1968 and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then followed in his late father’s footsteps with a successful career as a AAA Sales Representative. Larry kept the personal touch that AAA members loved about his father, Pete, and went from home to home writing auto and home policies.
KCRA.com
Turlock High School students, staff mourn after senior drowns in school pool
TURLOCK, Calif. — Students and staff at Turlock High School are grieving the loss of one of their students. Counselors were ready on Tuesday in case anyone needed support after learning a student drowned in a campus pool. "I was scared. I was scared for everybody that was involved....
athleticbusiness.com
HS Student on Life Support After Near Drowning in Diving Well
A Turlock, Calif., high school student is on life support Monday after nearly drowning in the school's diving well. According to the local ABC affiliate, the incident happened late Friday night and the student has not been identified. Turlock Unified School District spokesperson Marie Russell said a group, including THS...
Turlock High School student on life support after nearly drowning in dive pool
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock High School student is on life support after nearly drowning in the school's diving pool, officials said. According to a message from Principal Gabe Ontiveros, the incident happened late Friday night and left the student in critical condition. Turlock Unified School District spokesperson Marie...
L.A. Weekly
Michael Burks Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Golden State Boulevard [Turlock, CA]
Kaisee Budworth Involved in Fatal Car Crash near Barnhart Road. The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight south of Barnhart Road. According to police, Burks was in the middle of the southbound lane when 22-year-old Budworth, driving a silver Ford sedan, struck him while going south on Golden State Road.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Turlock teen pulled from swimming pool on life support
TURLOCK -- A Turlock teenager was on life support Sunday after being pulled from a high school swimming pool over the weekend. The Modesto Bee reports that friends and family of the boy were saying their final goodbyes on Sunday.The teen was one of several students who entered the local high school's locked swimming complex late Friday night. When the boy didn't resurface, others in the group ran to find an athletic trainer who was still in the building following a football game. The trainer called 911, and police and fire crews responded, pulling the teenager from the bottom of the pool, which is 12 feet deep. Cat. Jason Bernard, of the Turlock Fire Department, said it took 22 minutes to get a pulse from the teenager. Due to the boy's size, crews couldn't use a mechanical compression device, and instead several crew members took turns performing manual CPR. Emergency crews brought the teenager to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Turlock is about 15 miles southeast of Modesto.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Firefighters and the July 4th Electra Fire
The Electra Fire began in Amador County near PG&E’s Electra Powerhouse, which generates hydroelectric power from the adjacent Mokelumne River. The area is a popular picnicking location, resulting in quite a few people being trapped on July 4 because the narrow and winding exit road was blocked by falling trees and debris. Fortunately, a PG&E employee was present and opened the powerhouse’s door, providing safety from smoke and fire for the partiers. Cal Fire investigators are attempting to discover the fire’s cause and the responsible person(s). While arson is a possibility, the most likely cause is careless use of fire, including illegal fireworks.
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
kuic.com
The Peña Adobe Historical Society Welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers Sept 3rd!
Company G of the 10th Cavalry, better known to history as the Buffalo Soldiers, will be riding out of western history and back to Peña Adobe Park for another visit on Saturday September 3rd. They will be joined by the mounted volunteers of Solano County Sheriff’s Posse and their horses at the Peña Adobe Historical Society’s open house event.
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. Previous coverage in the video player above. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m....
Fox40
High-speed pursuit ends on Roseville golf course
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest after speeding through Placer County and driving onto a golf course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a driver in Lincoln just after 2 a.m. on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s...
Mountain Democrat
5 acres scorched in Coloma
A wildland fire is under investigation after it burned just over 5 acres Saturday evening off Jay Bird Lane, which is just east of Highway 49 between Marshall Road and the South Fork of the American River in Coloma. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the vicinity with the fire...
Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule
Boyd Gaming and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe quietly opened a $500 million casino near Sacramento last week. The post Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Upcoming Elk Grove development projects
There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
Comments / 0