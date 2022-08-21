Read full article on original website
Tere OchSua
3d ago
My prayers and condolences go out to his friends and family. So sad to wake up everyday to hear someone lost their life due to someone's immorality. Such a sad world that we live in.
Reply
6
Green Achers
3d ago
Good time for the new Police Chief call for a seize fire. The crime is one reasons no one will go to Stockton. If not for mandatory Jury Duty, we would never go into that war zone.
Reply
4
Related
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. Previous coverage in the video player above. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m....
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March. The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of man killed by Modesto police want officer prosecuted
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest. Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and […]
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
Police arrest man who reportedly held up Tracy high school student with knife
TRACY (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly held a knife to a high school student in Tracy and forced him toward the school campus, officers said. Shiva Sharma, 19, of Tracy, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail without incident Monday morning.Police said a student at Stein High School alleged that he was approached by Sharma, who showed a knife and demanded money near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place. The student said Sharma allegedly then asked to be led to the school, but the victim did not attempt to run away out of fear. According to police, the student was not harmed during the encounter. When the suspect and victim arrived at the school, Sharma was confronted by school security and left the area, according to police. At 9:36 a.m., the Tracy Police Department received a call from a school employee at Stein High School reporting the incident. Officers responded to the area and located Sharma at 9:41 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Graham Hawkinson at Graham.Hawkinson@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6598.
KCRA.com
Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
1 dead, 3 injured in Stockton weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured, and one man died following two separate shootings in Stockton over the weekend. On Friday, officers found three men, ages 24, 27, and 36, who had been shot in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in the Valley Oak District. Police received reports of the shooting at […]
East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
Fox40
High-speed pursuit ends on Roseville golf course
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest after speeding through Placer County and driving onto a golf course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a driver in Lincoln just after 2 a.m. on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s...
Stockton firefighter Max Fortuna's alleged killer denied bail
STOCKTON - The man charged with the death of Stockton fire captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna has been denied bail.Captain Fortuna was shot and killed on January 31 while responding to a dumpster fire near aurora and Washington street in February. Business owner Robert Somerville, 67, shot at Fortuna with a .38 caliber handgun allegedly killing him. His family says he mistook Fortuna for an intruder."It was a case of mistaken identity," said Greg Somerville, the suspect's brother. "He thought he was protecting himself and he had a fear for his life."Somerville claims his business and home in the warehouse had been a target for several attempted break-ins in the past.On Monday, Somerville appeared for a hearing where he heard testimony from Fortuna's family. The judge ruled to deny Somerville's bail, citing Somerville's history of failing to appear in court for DUI charges.Somerville was arraigned on February 2 on one count of murder and one count of intentional discharge of a firearm resulting in death. Somerville is expected to appear in court again in September. Fortuna, 47, left behind a wife and two adult children.
Two killed, one injured in shootings in Richmond Monday
Two people are dead and another injured in two separate shootings along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond Monday, police said. At about 4 p.m., one man was killed and another man injured in a drive-by shooting in the area of 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue, police said. Police responded to the intersection on a ShotSpotter activation and found a crime scene in which over 40 rounds had been fired.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
abc10.com
Family holds protest after Modesto man was shot, killed by police
Protesters in Modesto called for justice in the police shooting of Paul Chavez Jr. The shooting happened on July 14.
Missing 14-year-old girl located safely by Antioch police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department has located a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon, the department announced in a social media post Wednesday. Malinda Jackson had last been seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Buckskin Drive. Police described Jackson as being 5-foot-8, 340 pounds with maroon braids […]
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
Comments / 14