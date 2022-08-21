That fight had an incredible ending. Kumaru had his belts by seconds and he was confident and I even got bored… then BOOM out of no where, that kick knocked him the hell out!!! The crowd was on fire last night.
Kamaru will return and take his belt back! He got caught with something he didn't see. if his right hand would have been up just a bit more to his face it would never happened. But that's fighting. You can't win them all. Kamaru will champ again!
Tired of all the rematches. It holds the rest of the division hostage….Believe you should lose the opportunity for a rematch for at least two fights when you lose a title fight…. Give someone else a shot.
Related
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
‘I Had Herpes’ Fighter Joel Bauman Calls Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘Pedophiles’ in Latest Post-Fight Rant
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Daniel Cormier hits back at idea that Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman was a fluke: “It’s not the first time he has knocked somebody out with this kick”
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Merab Dvalishvili reveals Jose Aldo told him he was retiring after UFC 278: “He said, ‘That means this is my last fight”
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
TJ Dillashaw “is going to go ahead and beat Aljamain Sterling,” says former opponent: “He has a better skill set”
bjpenndotcom
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 111