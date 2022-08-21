ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin flashes electric return ability with two TDs vs. Chargers

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

KaVontae Turpin had shown this during an electric college career at TCU three-plus years ago. He’d flashed his rare ability again this spring in the USFL during his league-MVP campaign.

And Saturday night, with a 98-yard kick return touchdown followed by an 86-yard punt return touchdown, Turpin proved it again: He is a legitimate threat in the return game.

Turpin’s performance in a 32-18 victory over the Chargers likely solidified his spot on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

“I got the heart of a lion,” Turpin told the CBS broadcast during a sideline interview. “So I’m just trying to use my speed, use my ability that God gave me to my advantage.”

MORE: Which NFL playoff teams will return to field and which won't? Ranking all 14 teams by 2022 outlook

OPINION: In the Deshaun Watson mess, the Browns got exactly what they bargained for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cizxe_0hPJWNT500
Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin, left, returns a punt for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis, AP

Turpin had handled returns in the Cowboys’ preseason debut last week. He returned two kickoffs for 47 combined yards (25 and 22 yards), returned a punt for 10 yards, and caught two passes for a combined 12 yards. But he “wasn’t really comfortable” in that contest, “so during this week of practice I got very comfortable,” Turpin said.

It showed.

Turpin’s first touch came with 6:17 to play in the first quarter, when he caught Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins’ kickoff at the Cowboys’ 2-yard line. Then Turpin was off. He ran straight up the middle of the field, trusting his speed and his blockers as he surged past a mass of defenders.

“He’s got daylight in front of him,” said NFL Network’s broadcast after Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon neutralized the final likely threat to Turpin streaking down the right sideline. Within 12 seconds of his catch, Turpin reached the end zone.

A grin spread across head coach Mike McCarthy’s face. Teammates swarmed Turpin.

But Turpin wasn’t done.

With just over a minute left in the first half, the Chargers faced fourth-and-4 at their 32-yard line and opted to punt. Turpin lined up to receive. He caught this one at the opponent’s 14-yard line and immediately juked to leave Chargers rookie defensive back Deane Leonard sprawled on the ground. Then his zigzag continued, Turpin’s poise in traffic belying the defenders in near proximity. At least three Chargers were down before Turpin crossed the 50-yard line. Punter J.K. Scott tracked Turpin admirably into Cowboys territory before the 5-7, 158-pound weapon’s speed edged him home.

After his performance, Turpin paid tribute to former TCU teammate Jeff Gladney. Gladney, the Vikings’ 2020 first-round draft selection and later Cardinals player, died at 25 years old in a car accident in May .

“I just feel like my boy Jeff Gladney looking down on me, man,” Turpin said. “It was his favorite team, so I just feel like he’s smiling down on me on my second preseason game. I’m just happy for it.”

Turpin knew he faced an uphill battle when the Cowboys signed him July 28 , his first NFL training camp opportunity arriving nearly four years after his last college game. His on-field performance at TCU had been impactful: Turpin caught 145 passes for 1,748 yards and 13 touchdowns; rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns; and still added six more scores in the return game. But TCU dismissed him midway through the 2018 season after he was arrested for assault. Turpin pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault causing bodily harm. He received two years’ deferred adjudication probation in 2019, according to The Dallas Morning News, and was ordered to complete a 27-week partner abuse intervention program.

“The classes helped me,” he said last month after signing with the Cowboys. “I’ve learned my accountability and consequences. I just look forward, put that behind me and looking forward to becoming a greater man now.”

He reentered professional football last fall with the Fan Controlled Football league and then starred this spring in the nascent USFL. Turpin’s 921 all-purpose yards, including a league-best 540 receiving yards, earned him MVP honors. He also posted a league-best 71-yard punt return in the regular season and a 78-yard go-ahead punt-return touchdown in the playoffs. The Cowboys were enthralled.

“When you watch the tape, the thing that jumps out is he’s dynamic with the ball in his hand,” McCarthy said. “H’s a returner then his responsibility on offense will be secondary. He has some Tony Pollard-type traits, I think from an offensive perspective. So once again I think this is a really good opportunity and we’ve been talking about this for quite some time.”

Turpin’s special-teams threat is clarifying at a fortuitous moment for the Cowboys, whose shuffled roster dictates a new return plan. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson split punt-return duties last year. But Lamb’s elevation to top receiver now makes him too valuable to risk on returns, while Wilson signed with Miami in free agency. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard led Dallas in kick returns last season, but his expected increased role both rushing and receiving will likely correlate with a dip in returns.

Turpin believed he was ready to return from his arrival at Cowboys camp. He sought to prove he could contribute as a receiver as well.

“Return man, that’s what I do,” Turpin said. “I’m a specialty guy. I’m here to prove to everybody I’m a true receiver. Special teams is what I do, I can wake up and do that. I’m here to prove to everybody that I’m a true receiver.”

Turpin netted 9 yards on a jet sweep vs. the Chargers but was pulled from the game after his second touchdown. His tape was likely already sufficient for the Cowboys’ impending roster decision.

“Speed kills,” Turpin said at a recent practice. “It’s an advantage for me. … Punt return, kickoff, whatever the Cowboys need me to do I’m here for.”

He reiterated Saturday night: “Just a blessing to be here.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin flashes electric return ability with two TDs vs. Chargers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Cowboys

Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989, he's overseen the team grow into the most valuable franchise in the NFL, valued at over $8 billion. But there was a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump could have added the Cowboys to his portfolio. According to Front Office Sports, Trump had the opportunity to buy the team for $50 million back in 1983. Trump declined.
POTUS
The Spun

Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Chargers#Return Yards#American Football#Tcu#Usfl#Mvp#Cbs#Kic
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders work out former first-round pick

The Washington Commanders are still on the lookout for depth at defensive tackle. While the Commanders have excellent starters in Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, outside of second-round pick Phidarian Mathis, Washington is still looking for another player to step up. That led to Washington recently working out...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback, Stidham Now QB2

Las Vegas Raiders fans woke up to some interesting NFL news today. General manager Dave Ziegler is sending quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news earlier this morning, sharing the development via Twitter. All training camp and preseason, Mullens was entrenched in the battle to be Derek Carr’s backup. Regrettably, Mullens just wasn’t doing enough to separate himself from the competition. Jarrett Stidham, a former New England Patriot and pupil of current head coach Josh McDaniels, has been rather impressive. Considering that the Raiders’ offensive line has been seeing its share of struggles, Stidham was still finding ways to make things happen. His more recent performance this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins probably sealed Mullens’ fate. Stidham impressed out of the gate, showing poise and awareness while leading the Raiders down the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

583K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy