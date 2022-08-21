ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Eating More Vitamin D Might Help Tame Chronic Inflammation, One New Study Suggests

Even though it's not actually a vitamin—it's technically a prohormone, a substance our bodies convert into hormones to aid in various tasks—vitamin D is a pretty apt name. That's because it's a pretty big Deal. Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium to bolster bones, may reduce risk for developing certain mental illnesses and plays a part in lowering susceptibility to several chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health confirms.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Clinical Depression#Vitamin A#Linus Mental Health#Major Depression#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy